News

New tool will streamline behavioral health referrals

Staff Report
October 8, 2020 - 6:40 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, announced Monday the launch of Nevada Health Connection, a technology platform designed to enable real-time referrals and monitor availability of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services in Nevada.

The primary goal for implementing Nevada Health Connection is to improve patient access to treatment for crisis, substance use disorder and behavioral health services, according to the division. Nevada Health Connection allows for collaboration between health care providers and offers a one-stop shop to access information on available beds and treatment resources.

The program currently includes almost 50 Nevada behavioral health programs and facilities.

“Locating high-quality and available care resources can be a challenge for health care providers and those in need,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “This technology is a crucial resource that will provide our health care professionals with another tool to support Nevadans.”

Nevada Health Connection, through the OpenBeds platform, allows social workers, case managers and health care workers to access information on facilities with available beds to locate an appropriate level of care more quickly. A public-facing portal for community navigation is available through TreatmentConnection.com

The system will help providers to navigate the complex behavioral health system with a HIPAA-compliant, confidential process that allows individuals to access the right treatment at the right time.

“When we are working with Nevadans facing a crisis or seeking behavioral health services, time is of the essence and the Nevada Health Connection will help us to better assist those who have reached out for support,” said Rachelle Pellissier, executive director of Crisis Support Services of Nevada. “We are here to help anyone experiencing a personal crisis and knowing that this resource is available at our fingertips to connect an individual with care is an asset that will benefit those in need.

“Using Nevada Health Connection, we will help you get the support and services you need 24/7/365.”

The Department of Health and Human Services has been working with providers since 2019 to understand the challenges of the current system and develop Nevada Health Connection to better serve patients in need. The system was purchased with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Overdose Data to Action funding, the state’s main source of CDC funding for opioid surveillance, prevention and intervention initiatives.

“This is a much-needed resource for our state, and I am optimistic it will benefit those we serve,” said Dr. Stephanie Woodard, DHHS senior advisor on behavioral health. “The ease of the Nevada Health Connection system will help us to more efficiently serve individuals who are in desperate need of services. We understand the challenges Nevadans have faced trying to navigate the system and connect with the care that they need.

“The Nevada Health Connection will connect referrals for treatment and social services into one comprehensive network.”

Inyo County moves into Orange Tier or restrictions
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Inyo County has moved to the Orange Tier as of Tuesday, loosening restrictions on businesses while retaining the fundamental policies designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Southeast Inyo County’s venerable landmark businesses still standing strong
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Adaptability, commitment and a little help from their friends are keeping Southeast Inyo County’s three oldest and best loved tourist destinations in business despite the ups and downs of a pandemic economy.

Families will receive funds to replace missed school meals
Staff Report

Children who would have received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program have received a one-time refund for the cost of school lunches that were missed this spring because of COVID-related school closures.

Desert Properties receives recognition
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) has recently earned a prestigious distinction.

Nevadans urged to get creative to back recycling
Staff Report

As part of our mission to foster a greener Nevada, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Recycling Program is excited to promote awareness about the importance of recycling and reusing through this year’s “Creative Reuse Showcase” statewide art show.

Job seekers warned about wide variety of scammers
Staff Report

As many Nevadans pursue new job opportunities during the pandemic, scams related to job seekers are on the rise. These scams can take many forms. In addition to traditional methods such as flyers, posters and advertisements, scams targeting job seekers can originate from multiple platforms, including fake websites, unsolicited emails, social media, messaging services, robocalls, Craigslist and pop-up advertisements.

USDA adds $1 million for loans to rural businesses
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada State Rural Development Director Phil Cowee announced the agency will invest another $1 million to recapitalize small business lending in rural Nevada through a long-term, low interest loan to the Rural Nevada Development Corporation, a nonprofit alternative lender.

Nevada firefighter recognized for actions during wildfires
Staff Report

Nevada National Security Site firefighter Michael Porter, who led a Nevada search and rescue team that was deployed Sept. 12-21 to Oregon to fight the state’s wildfires, was honored by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday.