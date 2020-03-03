NHP joining forces statewide for pedestrian safety

An effort is underway to reduce the number of injuries and deaths related to driver/pedestrian encounters along Nevada roadways.

From Feb. 28, through March 15, Nevada Highway Patrol will join forces with law enforcement agencies statewide, to heighten the enforcement of the state's pedestrian safety laws through extra traffic enforcement patrols. Between 2013 and 2017, 393 pedestrians lost their lives, while 789 pedestrians were seriously injured in vehicle/pedestrian encounters on Nevada roadways.

As stated in a Nevada Department of Public Safety media release, from February 28, through March 15, Nevada Highway Patrol will join forces with law enforcement agencies statewide, to heighten the enforcement of the state’s pedestrian safety laws through the dedication of extra traffic enforcement patrols.

Funding for the extra patrols was made possible by Joining Forces grants received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.

“Between 2013 and 2017, 393 pedestrians lost their lives, while 789 pedestrians were seriously injured in pedestrian crashes on Nevada roadways,” according to the release. “In an effort to reverse the trend of pedestrian injuries and deaths, troopers will be looking for traffic offenses made by both drivers and pedestrians. All drivers and pedestrians need to remember and obey the basic rules of the road that are put in place to help save lives.”

Tips for pedestrians

The release also noted that pedestrians should use intersections and marked mid-block crosswalks only.

Additionally, between dusk and dawn, pedestrians should wear bright clothing or accessories that can be seen at night, continue to look for oncoming traffic until the other side of the road is reached, and make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the street.

Advice for motorists

As for drivers, the release stated to obey speed limits and know when conditions warrant even slower speeds, including streets that are not well lit.

Drivers are also urged to check intersections and mid-block crosswalks for waiting pedestrians and yield to them.

“Make eye contact with pedestrians waiting to cross the street,” law enforcement officials suggest.

Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement in the areas of DUI, speeding, distracted driving, using seat belts and focus on pedestrian safety.

“The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving,” the release stated.

For more information about Nevada’s pedestrian safety laws, visit the Zero Fatalities website at zerofatalitiesnv.com/be-pedestrian-safe.

