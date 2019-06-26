81°F
NHP trooper from Las Vegas adopts dog he met working Reno checkpoint

By Caitlin Lilly Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 26, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A Southern Nevada Highway Patrol trooper unknowingly made a new lifelong friend while working a joint commercial enforcement checkpoint in Reno two weeks ago.

According to NHP, Las Vegas Commercial Enforcement Trooper Jeff Freeman was working an event in Reno when a German Shepherd strolled into his checkpoint, the agency said in a Facebook post.

Freeman formed a special bond with the dog, who was skittish around the troopers, while waiting for Animal Control to take the animal.

Freeman received a phone call from a rescue agency on Wednesday with an update. The dog was due to be euthanized in Reno, but the rescue group saved him and called Freeman.

Freeman drove to Reno and adopted the dog. According to NHP, the dog, now named Chief, got a second chance at life and will live with Freeman and his family.

