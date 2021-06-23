No injuries reported after head-on collision

No serious injuries were reported following a head-on collision along Homestead Road just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning June 23.

The crash created headaches for morning commuters as they were forced to take side streets to avoid the accident scene.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews and Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies quickly responded to the scene where both directions of traffic on Homestead were completely shut down to motorists between Elderberry and Deerskin Street, as crews worked to investigate the crash.

The impact of the collision created a wide-scattered debris field in the roadway, where a tire of one of the two pickup trucks involved sat in the turn lane at Elderberry Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.