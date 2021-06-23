88°F
No injuries reported after head-on collision

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 23, 2021 - 9:07 am
 

No serious injuries were reported following a head-on collision along Homestead Road just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning June 23.

The crash created headaches for morning commuters as they were forced to take side streets to avoid the accident scene.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews and Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies quickly responded to the scene where both directions of traffic on Homestead were completely shut down to motorists between Elderberry and Deerskin Street, as crews worked to investigate the crash.

The impact of the collision created a wide-scattered debris field in the roadway, where a tire of one of the two pickup trucks involved sat in the turn lane at Elderberry Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Clinton "C.J." Zens has been appointed to the Nevada Local ...
Commissioners make justice council appointment
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In an effort to improve its criminal justice system, reduce recidivism and support successful reentry into society for those who have served their time, in August, the state of Nevada will be convening its very first meeting of the Nevada Local Justice Reinvestment Coordinating Council and the person representing the Nye County community has now been selected.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a family enjoying a past Fourth ...
Parade entries, volunteers sought for Independence Day celebrations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Fourth of July is just a week and a half away and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is in the midst of preparing for the annual Fourth of July Parade, which the group is taking over for the first time this year, but that is not all that is in store for the group’s Independence Day celebrations.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Joel Oscarson, owner of Desert Pool Supply stocks supplies f ...
Local pool business opens as summer arrives
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Southern Nevada is in the midst of a heat wave, many local residents who own swimming pools are now preparing to dive headlong into the waters.

Screenshot The Nye County Commission voted to allow county staff and elected officials to forgo ...
Nye County updates staff mask policy
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After the county officially set its newest mask policy in May, members of the general public attending Nye County Commission meetings have, for the most part, been unmasked but for county staff, the requirement to wear a face mask had remained in place. That is, until last week, when commissioners took action to address the county’s internal mask policy and essentially removed the requirement without placing any burden of proof of medical condition or full vaccination status on those who make the choice to go into work with a face covering.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A local man is facing charges after allegedly leaving the s ...
DUI suspected in two-vehicle crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Blagg Road and Irene Street just after 3 p.m. on Monday, June 14.

L.E. Baskow/North Las Vegas Review-Journal Andy Ruiz, left, looks on as Nevada National Guard S ...
Vaccine promotion will award $5 million in prizes in Nevada
Staff Report

As part of a public health initiative called Vax Nevada Days, Gov. Steve Sisolak and the state Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with Immunize Nevada, will give away $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.

Jacob Hoopai
Suspects captured after high-speed pursuit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Two Las Vegas residents were eventually captured after leading Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a prolonged pursuit where speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour in the heart of town.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times
HBO Max documentary to feature local TV station
Staff Report

Emmy-winning filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato turn their focus to Pahrump in the six-part documentary series, “Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump.”

Stormy Ingersoll/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a local 4-H Bullseye Shoo ...
Despite pandemic, Nye County cooperative extension still going strong
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Though the past year has proven to be a very difficult one for organizations all across the United States, for the local University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has fortunately not been overwhelming, with extension officials reporting that despite the trials presented in the past fifteen months, its many programs and services are still going strong.