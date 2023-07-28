No more water for solar? Water district, county requesting said order

For the last two years, Nye County has been doing all it can to stop large-scale commercial solar developments in the Pahrump Valley. Now, it’s teaming up with the Nye County Water District Governing Board on a special order that would effectively stymie the energy projects.

Getty Images Solar developers eyeing lands in and around the town of Pahrump may have to look elsewhere if the Nye County Water District has its way. The district is requesting an order be issued to prevent solar farms from using water from Pahrump's sole-source aquifer, Basin #162.

For the last two years, Nye County has been doing all it can to stop large-scale commercial solar developments in the Pahrump Valley. Now, it’s teaming up with the Nye County Water District Governing Board on a special order that would effectively stymie the energy projects.

Going before the Nye County Commission on June 18, Nye County Water District Governing Board Chair Helene Williams explained that she would like the commissioners to formalize their support for a letter the water district had drafted, which would then be sent to the Nevada state engineer.

The impetus behind that letter came from research Williams undertook regarding 10 different solar fields proposed for the area. Running the numbers, she said what she calculated was none too pleasing.

Combined, the 10 projects Williams had looked into would consume an estimated 5,000 acre-feet of water per year during the construction phase and about 200 acre-feet of water annually once operational.

“That’s a lot of water going to something that, do we benefit from?” Williams queried.

Nye County Water District General Manager Dann Weeks spoke about the proposed letter as well, telling commissioners that he felt the numbers presented were in fact quite conservative.

“We have solar companies that are saying they don’t wash their panels. I don’t believe that for a second. We know that existing solar facilities are washing thoroughly. Just in a few months, with the dust storms we get out here, they can lose up to 40% of their generation capacity without washing those panels,” Weeks asserted.

“While these numbers are conservative, I believe the point Ms. Williams is trying to make is, we have 9,000 homes in the building development queue,” he continued. “Knowing there is a finite amount of water left until we reach critical management, are these solar projects within our interest? Do we want to use what water we have left in Basin #162 to generate power that will be transmitted to California, is the question.”

Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland offered an immediate response. “Just one answer to your question. No.”

Weeks said support from the county was imperative. Though it may not result in the desired outcome of an order issuance, it would at least mean that the county was making its stance clear and not remaining silent on the matter.

“The Nye County Water District Governing Board humbly requests that the office of the Nevada State Engineer issue an Order restricting any and all future withdrawals of water from within Basin #162 for the use of construction or maintenance of any new Renewable Energy Generation Facility within the confines of of Basin #162,” the letter reads.

It goes on to state that the water district believes that construction of any further renewable energy generation facilities in Pahrump would “create irreversible damage to Basin #162 and compromise the ability of the water board to protect the basin’s 20,000-acre-foot yield.” The water board as a whole has already voted unanimously to oppose all of the solar projects currently under consideration by the Bureau of Land Management.

The letter also requests that consequences be established for those who attempt to provide water to these projects.

“We ask that the requested order apply penalties to any private company, utility company or individual delivering such water to any renewable energy generation facility with an immediate effective date,” the letter states.

However, Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi said he was concerned about the use of the word “penalties” but he did not want to lose the intent behind that term.

Following a round of discussion, it was determined that the water district would work with the district attorney’s office on that language before submitting the letter to the Nevada state engineer. In addition, the county will send a letter of its own, outlining its support for the water district’s request.

“The governing board is proud to continue working with you and the staff at the Department of Water Resources and looks forward to continuing to do so,” the letter states. “However, as your office is keenly aware, Basin #162 is in grave danger and so are those who live there. With the help of your office, we can preserve this community’s way of life and plot a course for a healthy and prosperous Basin #162.”

Both letters will be sent to the state engineers office within the next few days. Any response will be included in an upcoming edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com