NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to NRS 244.360, a public hearing will be held by the Nye County Board of Commissioners (“Board”), on the 17th day of September, 2019 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., in the Commissioners’ Chambers at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Pahrump, Nevada, , and by video-conference in the Commissioners’ Chambers at 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, Nevada, for the purpose of considering a complaint filed with the Nye County Clerk alleging the existence of certain nuisances in Belmont, Nevada.

Complaint: Filed by Neal Jones

Property: Belmont, Nevada

The Nye County Clerk’s Office received a complaint on August 8, 2019, regarding the water quality and illegal wells in Belmont, Nevada. The complainant alleges the contamination of the water aquifer and underground water supply for the community of Belmont is a threat to the health and safety of the community, and was injurious to the health of the community. Testing of the waters in Belmont had shown low levels of nitrates in the waters, with the exception of new wells drilled in 2015 which were drilled in violation of the State of Nevada sanitation laws. Those wells have shown an increase in nitrate levels year to year.

Pursuant to NRS 244.360, the County Clerk informed the Board regarding the complaint and the Board thereafter took action to fix the above-notice date, time and place to hear the proof of the complainant and of the owner or occupants of the real property whereon the alleged nuisances are claimed to exist.

The Board will proceed to hear the complaints and any opponents at the above-fixed date, time and place. The Board may adjourn the hearing from time to time, not exceeding 14 days in all. At the hearing, the Board shall receive the proofs offered to establish or controvert the facts set forth in the complaint, and on the final hearing of the complaint, the Board shall by resolution determine whether or not the alleged nuisances exist and, if one does exist, order the person or persons responsible

for such nuisance to abate the same. If the order is not obeyed within 5 days after service of a copy upon the person or persons responsible for the nuisance, the Board shall cause the abatement of the nuisance and make the cost of abatement a special assessment against the real property.

The special assessment may be collected at the same time and in the same manner as ordinary County taxes are collected, and shall be subject to the same penalties and the same procedures and sale in case of delinquency as provided for ordinary County taxes. All laws applicable to the levy, collection and enforcement of County taxes shall be applicable to such special assessment.

Any person desiring to be heard regarding the above complaint is invited to attend and speak on the issue.

Dated this 30th day of August, 2019.

/s/ Sandra L. Merlino

Sandra L. Merlino

Nye County Clerk and

Ex-Officio Clerk of the Nye County Board of Commissioners

