Nye children head back to school on Monday

The Nye County School District is readying for hundreds of students to return to classes in Pahrump and other surrounding communities on Monday.

The first day of classes for the 2019-2020 school year are Aug. 12 (Monday) for all schools for K-12 students in the Nye County School District.

Registration

Returning students to the Nye County School District must verify information in Infinite Campus (the student information system).

According to a release from the school district, this process must be done for all returning students. The process can be done after the start of school but must be completed each year.

Infinite Campus can be found at https://bit.ly/2M4VKjp

The link to Infinite can also be found at the school district’s homepage’s main menu. Click on the menu and choose Infinite Campus for Students and Parents under the parents and guardians section.

Parents and guardians can use one account for all their children attending a school in the district.

For parents or guardians that need an Infinite Campus account, contact the registrar or secretary at the school a child will be attending.

The school district has a different procedure for new students.

“If you are new to the area or transferring from another educational program (charter school, home school, or another local school like Pathways), new enrollment is required,” information on the school district’s website stated.

For more information about the process for new students at the Nye County School District, head to https://bit.ly/2KCuu8H

New app

The Nye County School District built an app to relay information about news and events at district schools.

The app can be found in the Apple App Store and at Google Play. Search Nye County School District in either one of these stores.

School lunch for all

The entire Nye school district, except Warm Springs and Duckwater, will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision program, according to a release from the district.

The CEP (Community Eligibility Provision) program allows all students attending Nye County School District schools to receive free breakfast and lunch each school day,” a release stated. “There are no applications or forms to be filled out.”

“A significant part of this grant is the ability to partner with Great Basin College to offer free college courses through dual enrollment which can lead to students receiving an associate’s degree along with a high school diploma,” a news release from Pahrump Valley High School stated.

Pahrump Valley High School

In the release from Pahrump Valley High School, it was stated that, “in order to promote student and staff safety, in conjunction with district leadership,” the high school has chosen to continue to be a closed campus for freshman and sophomore students and add juniors to the list.

“Seniors will continue to have the option to leave during the lunch period due to reduced schedules, school to work opportunities, as well as the opportunity to take multiple courses at Great Basin College through dual enrollment,” the release stated. “The reduced volume of students leaving the school for the 30-minute lunch period will significantly reduce the potential of traffic incidents in and around the school and in the community.”

A recent independent safety audit for the Nye County School District was conducted.

“After a recent independent safety audit for the district, it was determined a single point of entrance would significantly improve school safety,” the release stated. “This also entails securing the multiple entry points throughout the building.”

The high school’s release continued: “Another significant advantage with the closed campus model is the anticipated reduction of truancy and tardiness after lunch, which has been historically one of our highest frequency times.”

For more, contact Pahrump Valley High School at 775-727-7737.

The new principal at the high school is George Campnell.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @MeehanLv