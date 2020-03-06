52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County declares Census participation matter of civic responsibility

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 6, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

What type of home do you live in? How many people were staying in this home on April 1, 2020? What is your name, age, sex, race? What is the name, age, sex, race of the others in this home? How are those in your home related?

These are the kinds of questions that will be posed to millions upon millions of people in the coming weeks, all as part of the decennial effort to count each and every person residing in America, and Nye County is doing its part to help emphasize the importance of participating in the 2020 Census.

During its Wednesday, Feb. 19 meeting, the Nye County Commission adopted a proclamation “declaring the 2020 census a matter of civic responsibility.”

The proclamation touches on the many and varied reasons that the 2020 Census is vital to the country as a whole, as well as to the state and county as local communities.

The 2020 census will play a major part in several aspects of American life, including where federal dollars go and how communities around the country are represented, both at the federal and state level.

As detailed in the proclamation, “…the census determines federal funding, political representation and informs data-driven decisions; and … according to the George Washington University Counting for Dollars study, the state of Nevada received over $6.2 billion through 55 federal spending programs in the fiscal year 2016 guided by data derived by the 2010 Census; and … according to Lieutenant Gov. and head of the Nevada Complete Count Committee Kate Marshall, every Nevadan who is not counted could lose the state about $20,000 in federal funding …”

The proclamation also explains that the 2020 Census will effect political representation by determining the number of U.S. House of Representative seats are allocated to each state. State governments will also be impacted, with the data from the census to be used to decide how the legislative districts in states are redrawn.

In conclusion, the proclamation states that the law requires people to respond to the census, noting that federal law also prohibits the Census Bureau from using the information obtained for anything other than statistical purposes and assuring that the data cannot be shared with agencies such as the FBI, CIA or ICE.

Those working to prepare for and conduct the 2020 Census have been emphasizing this fact for many, many months, following upheaval regarding a proposal to include a question regarding citizenship.

“There is no citizenship question on the 2020 Census,” the official government website on the census informs, also stating, “Your personal information is kept confidential … Your responses are compiled with information from other homes to produce statistics, which never identify your home or any person in your home.”

The website goes on to detail that census questionnaires will never include certain questions.

“During the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau will never ask you for: your social security number; money or donation; anything on behalf of a political party; your bank or credit card account numbers,” the website reads. “If someone claiming to be from the Census Bureau contacts you via email or phone and asks you for one of these things, it’s a scam and you should not cooperate.”

Households around the United States should anticipate to receive official Census Bureau mail sometime between Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 20. This information will provide details on how to respond either online, over the phone or via mail.

March 30 through April 1, the Census Bureau will then conduct a count of people who are experiencing homelessness.

Census Day will be observed nationwide on April 1, by which time every home should have received an invitation to participate.

Throughout April, the Census Bureau will also conduct a count of those living in communal environments, such as college campuses, senior centers and other large groups.

Starting in May, the door-knockers will be out in force, visiting the homes of those who have failed to respond to the census. The easiest way to ensure that knock on the door does not come is to respond to the census by April 1.

The door-to-door counts will continue through July and the Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the president and Congress in December. By the end of March, 2021, redistricting counts will be sent to the states, to use in the process of redrawing legislative districts based on population changes.

For more information visit 2020census.gov

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images New definitions added to Nye County code effectively outlaw the sale of fruits and ...
‘Subsistence farming’ definition to be called back by Nye County Commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Over the past year, the subject of growing hemp on smaller residential lots in the Pahrump Valley has been at the forefront of the minds of many and now, it has spiraled into a situation in which the Nye County Commission is planning to pull back definitions that were recently approved in an attempt to curb hemp cultivation.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times One of the items displayed on the raffle basket table, this ...
Nye County Right to Life fundraiser sees huge turnout
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Right to Life is a brand new non-profit organization and its very first fundraiser is being hailed as an incredible success, drawing more than 300 people and raising a total of $4,200.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Three Sisters gardening is an ancient form of ...
In Season: Companion planting: The Three Sisters way
By Terri Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Companion planting has many benefits in a garden. Planting flowers with vegetables attracts pollinators. Tall heat-loving plants can provide shade to shorter shade-loving plants. One method of companion planting, the Three Sisters, has been used by Native American farmers for centuries and works well in our region.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, March 4 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $8 million.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times William Lyon Homes, the developer of the Mountain Falls mast ...
90 news homes in the works for Mountain Falls
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Mountain Falls continues to move forward with its master planned development, gaining quick, if not unanimous, approval for a tentative subdivision map outlining 90 new homes on 13 acres.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A residence along Turner Boulevard, designed and built with ...
Pahrump Valley Fire log
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Turner Boulevard structure fire

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada District 4 Congressional candidate Charles Navarro s ...
Navarro returns to Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Charles Navarro, candidate for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, is stopping at the Pahrump Senior Center on Saturday for a meet and greet with area voters.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Paul Wilmot, general manager of surface operations for N ...
Mining has outsize impact on rural Nevada counties
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Mining accounts directly for about 1 percent of the state workforce but is the state’s fifth-largest economic sector, representing 6 percent of the state economy.