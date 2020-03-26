42°F
Nye County deputy wounded, person killed in Pahrump shooting

By Dalton LaFerney Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 26, 2020 - 9:12 am
 

One person was killed and a sheriff’s deputy was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Pahrump, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

With an investigation ongoing, the agency did not say exactly what happened, but in a statement posted to Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Warehouse Road.

The agency did not say at what time the shooting happened, but the statement was posted to Facebook at about 11:15 p.m., and in it an agency spokesman characterized the shooting as having just occurred.

The deputy who was shot was transported to University Medical Center, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office described the person killed as a suspect.

No other information was immediate available.

In Season: 6 vegetables that can be grown from food scraps
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

You do not need to visit a plant nursery or purchase seeds to grow food for your family. A quick search of your refrigerator or pantry may yield the beginnings of a new garden. Many vegetables can be regrown from food you already have on hand. Here are just a few ideas to get you started.

Beatty resident positive for COVID-19 cleared
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A Beatty resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has been cleared from self-isolation by state health officials.

Dignity Health offering free virtual care visits
Staff Report

To encourage social distancing and to support the health and well-being of patients, Dignity Health is offering free virtual care visits.

Real ID deadline extended
By Staff Report

The Department of Homeland Security has extended the enforcement date for people to get a Real ID until Oct. 1, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Jacky Rosen urging 2020 census participation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), is strongly urging all Silver State residents to participate in the upcoming 2020 census.

California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, March 21 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $13 million.

BLM opens comment period for solar project near Pahrump
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management opened a 45-day public comment period on the proposed Yellow Pine Solar Project that would be located about 10 miles southeast of Pahrump and 32 miles west of Las Vegas in Clark County.

Area builder sees potential in tiny homes in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Builder Terry Fisher is betting big on tiny homes in Beatty, constructing a cluster of them on the corner of Highway 95 and McDonald.