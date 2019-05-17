May 17, 2019 - 7:00 am

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign outside the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

Thinkstock The Nye County District Attorney's report is provided through the office of DA Chris Arabia.

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis. This report is for April 2019. Duplicate names represent separate cases.

“From now on, the report will list convictions, not arrests, and list convictions in both the Justice Courts and the District Courts (the old system just listed arrests but only from Justice Courts),” Arabia wrote in a letter this week to the Pahrump Valley Times. See Arabia’s full letter, which was posted May 14 with the DA’s report, on pvtimes.com

Convictions for the month of April by the Nye County DA’s Office are as follows:

Christerpher Dillon – Driving without a valid license x2

Rosezella Brown-Frantz – False reporting of a crime, disturbing the peace

Shawndarro Thomas – Battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm

Jay Johnson – Stopping, standing or parking vehicle in specified prohibited place

John Garcia – Basic speed 11-15 mph over limit

Richard Duff – Driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense

Alford Hardy -Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, second offense

Danielle Gummere – Petit Larceny, expired registration, driving on suspended driver’s license

Teresa Duff – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Robert Farr – Domestic battery

Vanessa Diaz – Disturbing the peace

Travis Morris – Domestic battery

Barbara Thompson – Disturbing the peace

Antonio Reyes – Failure of convicted person to notify local law enforcement officer of change of address

Kenneth Winn – Attempted grand larceny

James Carroll Jr., – Driving without a valid license, fictitious or suspended/revoked registration/plate/title, security for payment of tort liabilities required

James Carroll Jr. – Animals running at large

Jacob Holzer – Speeding 1-10 mph over limit

Kama Morris – Unlawful use of controlled substance

Joseph Martin – Possession of a controlled substance

Jason Beck – Battery, driving under the influence of controlled substance

Jason Beck – DUI second offense, possession of a firearm when under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance or other intoxicating substance

Daniel Smith – Attempted assault with a deadly weapon

Robert Lopez – Statutory sexual seduction by person 21 or older

Richard Cleaves – Unlawful acts proof of insurance

Shawn McNally – Unlawful use of controlled substance

Richard Adams – Reckless driving, affray

Joshua Oliveria – Petit larceny

John O’Brien – Changing lanes improperly, failure to signal

Anthony McCoy – Battery (simple)

Nickolas Vonalst – Disturbing the peace

Tyler Taylor – Driving under the influence

Phillip Nantas – Disturbing the peace

Constantino Trejo-Lozano – Driving under the influence

Amanda Nogera – Violation of an extended order for domestic violence

Jacob McDonald – Battery on an older person

Jonathan Leach – Embezzlement

Ronald Jacks – Possession of drug paraphernalia

Edward Kruse – Driving under the influence

Edward Kruse – Contracting without a license

Ricky Garza – Driving under the influence

Michelle Doran – Certain unlawful acts, proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Hayley Hawks – Battery (simple)

Holly Bible – Burglary, unlawful use of controlled substance

Holly Bible – Petit larceny

Calvin Beasley Jr. – Offense involving stolen firearm

Calvin Beasley Jr. – challenge to fight

Calvin Beasley Jr. – offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized acts relating to schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance

Ronald Jacks – Possession of drugs which may not be introduced into interstate commerce

Roberto Hernandez-Sarabia – Driving under the influence

Guillermo Lopez – Domestic battery

Richard Snith – Offense involving stolen property

Ricky Elekana – Petit larceny

Raymone Chapman – Fictitious or suspended/revoked registration/plate/title; unlawful acts proof of insurance

Jonathan Lawrence – Battery (simple)

Jonathan Lawrence – False reporting of a crime

Brandi Tassler – Conspiracy to unlawful possession, making, altering, forgery or counterfeiting of sales receipt or inventory pricing label

Brandi Tassler – Child endangerment

Heather Chigro – Driving under the influence of controlled substance

Morgan Burke – Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, second offense

Angel Villafana – Domestic battery, second offense

Malinda Sprouse – Unlawful use of controlled substance (methamphetamine and/or cocaine, and/or ecstasy)

Alberto Hernandez – Attempt high-level trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Hunter Anderson – Domestic battery first offense

Logan Castro – Unlawful use of controlled substance

John Meyers – Placing graffiti or defacing property

William Rydalch – Domestic battery

Brandon Romeo – Injury to other property $250-$5,000

Anothony Busse – Unlawful use of controlled substance

Marcello Napolitano – Domestic battery

Marcello Napolitano – Obstructing a public officer, disturbing the peace

Kayla Rivas – Domestic battery

Cruz Garcia – Petit larceny

Alberto Hernandez – Driving under the influence