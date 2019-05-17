Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis. This report is for April 2019. Duplicate names represent separate cases.
“From now on, the report will list convictions, not arrests, and list convictions in both the Justice Courts and the District Courts (the old system just listed arrests but only from Justice Courts),” Arabia wrote in a letter this week to the Pahrump Valley Times. See Arabia’s full letter, which was posted May 14 with the DA’s report, on pvtimes.com
Convictions for the month of April by the Nye County DA’s Office are as follows:
Christerpher Dillon – Driving without a valid license x2
Rosezella Brown-Frantz – False reporting of a crime, disturbing the peace
Shawndarro Thomas – Battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm
Jay Johnson – Stopping, standing or parking vehicle in specified prohibited place
John Garcia – Basic speed 11-15 mph over limit
Richard Duff – Driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense
Alford Hardy -Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, second offense
Danielle Gummere – Petit Larceny, expired registration, driving on suspended driver’s license
Teresa Duff – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Robert Farr – Domestic battery
Vanessa Diaz – Disturbing the peace
Travis Morris – Domestic battery
Barbara Thompson – Disturbing the peace
Antonio Reyes – Failure of convicted person to notify local law enforcement officer of change of address
Kenneth Winn – Attempted grand larceny
James Carroll Jr., – Driving without a valid license, fictitious or suspended/revoked registration/plate/title, security for payment of tort liabilities required
James Carroll Jr. – Animals running at large
Jacob Holzer – Speeding 1-10 mph over limit
Kama Morris – Unlawful use of controlled substance
Joseph Martin – Possession of a controlled substance
Jason Beck – Battery, driving under the influence of controlled substance
Jason Beck – DUI second offense, possession of a firearm when under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance or other intoxicating substance
Daniel Smith – Attempted assault with a deadly weapon
Robert Lopez – Statutory sexual seduction by person 21 or older
Richard Cleaves – Unlawful acts proof of insurance
Shawn McNally – Unlawful use of controlled substance
Richard Adams – Reckless driving, affray
Joshua Oliveria – Petit larceny
John O’Brien – Changing lanes improperly, failure to signal
Anthony McCoy – Battery (simple)
Nickolas Vonalst – Disturbing the peace
Tyler Taylor – Driving under the influence
Phillip Nantas – Disturbing the peace
Constantino Trejo-Lozano – Driving under the influence
Amanda Nogera – Violation of an extended order for domestic violence
Jacob McDonald – Battery on an older person
Jonathan Leach – Embezzlement
Ronald Jacks – Possession of drug paraphernalia
Edward Kruse – Driving under the influence
Edward Kruse – Contracting without a license
Ricky Garza – Driving under the influence
Michelle Doran – Certain unlawful acts, proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Hayley Hawks – Battery (simple)
Holly Bible – Burglary, unlawful use of controlled substance
Holly Bible – Petit larceny
Calvin Beasley Jr. – Offense involving stolen firearm
Calvin Beasley Jr. – challenge to fight
Calvin Beasley Jr. – offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized acts relating to schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance
Ronald Jacks – Possession of drugs which may not be introduced into interstate commerce
Roberto Hernandez-Sarabia – Driving under the influence
Guillermo Lopez – Domestic battery
Richard Snith – Offense involving stolen property
Ricky Elekana – Petit larceny
Raymone Chapman – Fictitious or suspended/revoked registration/plate/title; unlawful acts proof of insurance
Jonathan Lawrence – Battery (simple)
Jonathan Lawrence – False reporting of a crime
Brandi Tassler – Conspiracy to unlawful possession, making, altering, forgery or counterfeiting of sales receipt or inventory pricing label
Brandi Tassler – Child endangerment
Heather Chigro – Driving under the influence of controlled substance
Morgan Burke – Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, second offense
Angel Villafana – Domestic battery, second offense
Malinda Sprouse – Unlawful use of controlled substance (methamphetamine and/or cocaine, and/or ecstasy)
Alberto Hernandez – Attempt high-level trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Hunter Anderson – Domestic battery first offense
Logan Castro – Unlawful use of controlled substance
John Meyers – Placing graffiti or defacing property
William Rydalch – Domestic battery
Brandon Romeo – Injury to other property $250-$5,000
Anothony Busse – Unlawful use of controlled substance
Marcello Napolitano – Domestic battery
Marcello Napolitano – Obstructing a public officer, disturbing the peace
Kayla Rivas – Domestic battery
Cruz Garcia – Petit larceny
Alberto Hernandez – Driving under the influence