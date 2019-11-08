52°F
Nye County included in BLM to hold oil and gas lease sale

Staff Report
November 8, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is holding a multi-day competitive oil and gas lease sale beginning on Dec. 17 as part of an event that includes Nye County, the agency announced.

The agency will offer 272 parcels for lease totaling approximately 468,815 acres in Nye, Lincoln and White Pine counties in Nevada. The BLM will hold the lease sale online at www.energynet.com

The open bidding period for each day will begin at 7 a.m. Pacific time. Each parcel will have its own unique open bidding period, with start and stop times clearly identified on the auction website.

The open bidding period for each parcel will run for one hour from start to finish, and bids will only be accepted during a parcel’s open bidding period. Parcels may be viewed online at the EnergyNet website approximately 10 business days after the posting of this sale notice on the BLM website.

By statute, the BLM is required to offer quarterly oil and gas leases sales of available federal lands. BLM state offices conduct lease sales quarterly when parcels are available for lease.

These lease sales represent parcels that cleared environmental review and public comment. The BLM issues both competitive and non-competitive leases for a 10-year period.

The leases are a contract to explore and develop any potential oil and gas. The leases may earn an extension if the lessee establishes production. Otherwise, they pay annual rentals.

The BLM generated a record $1.1 billion from 28 oil and gas lease sales in fiscal year 2018. The oil and gas industry on public lands in Nevada contributed $3.1 million in total economic output in fiscal year 2019.

Revenues from onshore oil and gas production on federal lands directly fund the U.S. Treasury, state budgets and support public education, infrastructure improvements, and other state-determined priorities.

Nearly half the bid and rental receipts from lease sales go to the state of Nevada.

Feral cats look out from a parking garage in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. C ...
Expert coming to Pahrump, set to talk about feral cats
Staff Report

Dr. Kate Hurley plans talk about the best tactics for addressing outdoor cats from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Nye County Commissioners’ chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive in Pahrump, organizers announced.

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Nye County Commis ...
Two from Nye named to state board by Nevada governor
Staff Report

Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman and former Nye County Commissioner Joni Eastley are among 10 appointed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to the new Board on Indigent Defense Services.

Nevada Department of Corrections The "Sagebrush in Prisons Project" is a nationally recognized ...
Sagebrush to be planted in Nevada thanks to prisons project
Staff Report

Thanks to a partnership between the Nevada Department of Corrections, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and Institute for Applied Ecology, more than 200,000 sagebrush plants will be planted in Nevada wilderness scarred by wildfire, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Traffic stopped along U.S. Highway 95 between Goldfield and T ...
Stretch of U.S. 95 being moved for Nevada gold mining project
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Motorists who travel U.S. Highway 95 should watch for road shifts just north of Goldfield where a project is underway to relocate an estimated 2.5-mile stretch of the highway.

Courtesy of Death Valley National Park - A historical photo of the 20-mule team, the famous tea ...
Death Valley set to host 20 mule team reenactment
Staff Report

Twenty mules will pull replica borax wagons through Death Valley National Park in a rare public reenactment today, Friday, Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, the park announced.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The separate fatal crashes near Gabbs and north of ...
NHP: Separate crashes kill 2 in rural Nye County
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating separate fatal wrecks that occurred within a half-hour of one another in rural Nye County earlier this week, shutting down travel for hours in both regions.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times At least one person was transported to Desert View Hospital ...
Two-vehicle collision in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though the parking lot of Walmart is not known for serious vehicle collisions, that is exactly what occurred on Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, as Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews transported one person to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 Commander Greg Cardar ...
Giving back to those who served: Pahrump home to Veterans Stand Down
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is well known as a town that supports and honors its veterans and for many of the organizations and businesses that serve the community, giving back to those who have served in the U.S. armed forces is a central goal.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Nov. 6 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.