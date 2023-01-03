Nye County looks to fill multiple job vacancies in 2023

The positions include everything from deputy district attorney and chief deputy treasurer to food services workers and executive legal secretaries. Here’s what they pay.

Nye County is in the process of filling multiple government job openings at the beginning of 2023, according to a county spokesperson, who issued an email about the vacancies ahead of the new year.



The openings come at a time when unemployment in Nye County is hovering around 6 percent, according to the latest U.S. Department of Labor jobs report. Nye County posted the highest unemployment rate in Nevada to end 2022. About 4.9 percent or more than 76,000 Nevadans are out of work, according to federal data.

Government jobs in Nye County often represent some of the higher-paid positions in the area, which relies heavily on the private-sector hospitality industry to fuel its economy. Some of the government job vacancies are the result of internal administration shufflings as newly elected officials assume their roles this month.

Chief deputy treasurer

The county is seeking a chief deputy treasurer following the election of Nye County Treasurer, Raelyn Powers who has been a longtime employee in the office. Powers, a Republican, was appointed as interim county treasurer in July after winning the primary election in 2022. She took office early following the resignation of the former county treasurer last year, which created ripples in how the office was staffed and operated.

Under the direction of Powers, her chief deputy treasurer will be responsible for timekeeping, monitoring work flow, monitoring and ensuring the overall supervision of the office. The pay for the job is $28.45 per hour.

Deputy district attorney

Incoming Nye Country District Attorney Brian Kunzi is also seeking to hire a deputy district attorney, after officially securing the county’s top legal position in last year’s election. A job posting for the deputy district attorney position in Nye County shows qualified applicants can earn between $84,843 and $134,430, depending on their experience.

The deputy DA must be a licensed attorney in Nevada. They’ll help prosecute local criminal cases, including trials and appeals cases. The position offers a full benefits package, including medical and dental insurance, paid sick time and 12 paid holidays annually. Retirement plans are also included as a perk.

Nye County is also hiring for an executive legal secretary and office assistant to support the district attorney’s office.

A high school diploma (or equivalency) and driver’s license is required for both positions. Pay for the legal secretary is $19.13 per hour; the office assistant is paid $14.06 per hour. Both jobs come with standard county benefits.

While government jobs are sometimes highly sought for their stability and benefits, the hiring process may be more cumbersome than private employment. Many of the government positions require more extensive background checks, typing tests and pre-employment stipulations including drug screenings. If politics aren’t your thing, the jobs may not be for you.

Other open jobs that Nye County has posted recently include:

Risk manager, $65,707-$93,975 annual salary

Food services worker for the sheriff’s office, $16.77 per hour

Road maintenance workers in Amargosa and Beatty, $18.33-$20.01 per hour

A full description of jobs along with qualifications and how to apply can be found on the county’s website.

