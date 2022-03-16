Nye County Republicans hold biggest fundraiser of season

The Nye County Republican Central Committee conducted its biggest fundraising event of the year on Friday, March 11, attracting more than 100 donors to a Lincoln Day buffet dinner at Coyote’s Den on Kellogg Road.

“We kept our promise of offering Trump-era pricing with an economical ticket price of $40 which included western BBQ dinner and dessert,” NCRCC Vice Chair Kaye LaPointe said. “We sold out in eight days due to the overwhelming support from our own members and local/state candidates.”

Officials did not immediately disclose totals raised at the fundraiser. The filing deadlines for local candidates is 5 p.m. Friday.

The semi-formal business attire called for in previous years at the banquet was abandoned for rural casual dress this year. Stemware and porcelain were exchanged for paper plates, red Solo cups and plasticware.

“Coyote’s Den has a new look,” LaPointe said. “Manager Sue Quale and owner Wendy Black were extremely accommodating and helpful throughout the process.”

All five county commissioners were in attendance Friday. The guest speaker was Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald. While attendees dined on hearty BBQ meats, potato salad, cornbread, and sides provided by Slydrz Catering, candidates took to the microphone.

Bill Newyear introduced each one, while alerting the next up to be prepared at the foot of the stage. He kept scrupulous time during speeches, ringing a ceramic bell continually at 121 seconds until a candidate who exceeded their two allotted minutes stopped talking. Twenty-six candidates spoke — it was an opportunity to practice and refine the delivery of campaign platforms.

“In general, it was a night of friendship and fellowship,” LaPointe said.

Candidates gave their best shot in their 2 minutes to summarize their background and Silver State heritage. They described relevant experience, ideologies, and endorsements (ranging from former President Trump, to the National Rifle Association to rocker and outspoken conservative Ted Nugent). They outlined their goals, and some aired their criticisms and opinions of current politicians. Topics covered citizens’ rights, patients’ rights, community services, community enhancement, crime, inflation, corruption, voter fraud, immigration, taxes, and budgets.

Once released from the spotlight, candidates sought performance feedback from their camps. A friendly Republican crowd in general, they knew their opponents were observing, judging. Coyote’s Den was energetically packed, and when candidates and their confirmed and potential supporters were released somewhat to spread out from the maximum capacity tables to talk and mingle, there was nowhere to hide. Incumbents and challengers bumped into each other as they navigated from one end of the room to the other while the raffle and auction were conducted.

LaPointe went on to report that “the 50/50, live auction, and raffles were over the top successful.” The observers watched as a donated CETME 308 Sporter semi-automatic rifle, currently worth an average price of $850, was auctioned for $1,200 to the generous crowd, by Chairman Bill Carns – who has auctioneering background, by the way. Richard Bushart, donor of the rifle, is pictured assisting the auctioneer.

“I was ecstatic to see our members get to spend so much time with all the candidates,” LaPointe said. “Nothing is more valuable than getting to talk to candidates face to face.”