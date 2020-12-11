Nye County residents encouraged to participate in community assets survey

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This graphic included in the Community Assets Survey details the six categories of community assets that are to be analyzed by the Nevada Economic Assessment Project.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Also included with the survey for Nye County residents is this graphic showing some of the community values that have already been identified.

What are Nye County’s communities’ greatest assets?

The answer to this question is exactly what locals are being asked to help define during the Nevada Economic Assessment Project’s Community Assets Survey.

The project, more simply known as NEAP, is being headed by the University of Nevada, Reno Extension in partnership with various state and federal entities, including the University Center for Economic Development, College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources, CABNR Experiment Station, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, USDA Rural Development and the Nevada Association of Counties.

The ultimate goal of NEAP is to, “…develop and maintain an extensive data repository and set of analytical tools that are meaningful, consistent and verifiable.” That means gathering data from existing sources, such as the U.S. Census and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, as well as information provided by the people who know the communities to be analyzed best, the residents themselves. This information will then be utilized to help county, state and federal agencies better understand trends within communities, according to a summary of the project.

“Nye County is requesting your valuable input about your county’s economic strengths… The survey is estimated to take 15 minutes of your time,” a notice posted to the county’s website announced, going on to assure residents that their answers will remain confidential. “Your responses will be completely anonymous and cannot be linked back to you in any way.”

The survey consists of 16 questions meant to delineate what the person taking the survey thinks about their community, in this case, the community of Nye County. “Community Assets” are broken down into six separate categories, values, people, places, play, economic and groups. Survey-takers are asked to identify both existing assets and assets that they desire to see within their community.

“Assets can be something concrete, like a historic building, or a favorite hunting camp. Assets can also be intangible items like community values or volunteer groups,” the survey details. “Assets help to create our quality of life and well-being. Every community has assets. We need your help identifying your community assets.”

A general overview of some of the assets associated with Nye County has already been drafted, using ideas put forward by county staff, local decision makers and community members during a virtual workshop hosted in November. However, the more input, the better, so the county is encouraging all residents to take a few minutes of their time and provide their thoughts on the matter, helping create a more robust, clearer picture of just what the community’s assets are.

Once the data has been collected and analyzed, the compiled information will be available for the public and governmental entities to review. Documents to be created from NEAP’s efforts include a socioeconomic baseline report and an economic impact assessment report, as well as infographic facts sheets.

NEAP doesn’t end there, however, with plans in place to continue providing technical and educational support for the counties analyzed and undertake continual updates on the data and reports into the future.

To take the survey visit surveymonkey.com/r/6TWFM6P

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com