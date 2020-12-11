35°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye County residents encouraged to participate in community assets survey

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 11, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This graphic included in the Community Assets Survey detail ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This graphic included in the Community Assets Survey details the six categories of community assets that are to be analyzed by the Nevada Economic Assessment Project.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Also included with the survey for Nye County residents is t ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Also included with the survey for Nye County residents is this graphic showing some of the community values that have already been identified.

What are Nye County’s communities’ greatest assets?

The answer to this question is exactly what locals are being asked to help define during the Nevada Economic Assessment Project’s Community Assets Survey.

The project, more simply known as NEAP, is being headed by the University of Nevada, Reno Extension in partnership with various state and federal entities, including the University Center for Economic Development, College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources, CABNR Experiment Station, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, USDA Rural Development and the Nevada Association of Counties.

The ultimate goal of NEAP is to, “…develop and maintain an extensive data repository and set of analytical tools that are meaningful, consistent and verifiable.” That means gathering data from existing sources, such as the U.S. Census and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, as well as information provided by the people who know the communities to be analyzed best, the residents themselves. This information will then be utilized to help county, state and federal agencies better understand trends within communities, according to a summary of the project.

“Nye County is requesting your valuable input about your county’s economic strengths… The survey is estimated to take 15 minutes of your time,” a notice posted to the county’s website announced, going on to assure residents that their answers will remain confidential. “Your responses will be completely anonymous and cannot be linked back to you in any way.”

The survey consists of 16 questions meant to delineate what the person taking the survey thinks about their community, in this case, the community of Nye County. “Community Assets” are broken down into six separate categories, values, people, places, play, economic and groups. Survey-takers are asked to identify both existing assets and assets that they desire to see within their community.

“Assets can be something concrete, like a historic building, or a favorite hunting camp. Assets can also be intangible items like community values or volunteer groups,” the survey details. “Assets help to create our quality of life and well-being. Every community has assets. We need your help identifying your community assets.”

A general overview of some of the assets associated with Nye County has already been drafted, using ideas put forward by county staff, local decision makers and community members during a virtual workshop hosted in November. However, the more input, the better, so the county is encouraging all residents to take a few minutes of their time and provide their thoughts on the matter, helping create a more robust, clearer picture of just what the community’s assets are.

Once the data has been collected and analyzed, the compiled information will be available for the public and governmental entities to review. Documents to be created from NEAP’s efforts include a socioeconomic baseline report and an economic impact assessment report, as well as infographic facts sheets.

NEAP doesn’t end there, however, with plans in place to continue providing technical and educational support for the counties analyzed and undertake continual updates on the data and reports into the future.

To take the survey visit surveymonkey.com/r/6TWFM6P

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Two nonexistent states file brief in Texas’ failed lawsuit
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit by Texas that had asked the court to throw out the presidential election results in four battleground states captured by President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr, but not before maneuvering by a lawyer claiming to represent “New California” and “New Nevada.”

Getty Images Free flu shots will be administered during a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic set ...
Free drive thru flu shot clinic set for Monday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

While much of America’s attention may be currently focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, that is not the only illness for which residents need to take precautions. The country is now in the midst of flu season and, as many health experts agree, getting a flu shot is just as important this year, if not more so, than it has been in the past.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nye County Commission Chairman John K ...
New town signage now welcomes drivers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Drivers coming to and going from the town of Pahrump are now greeted by all new signage bearing the phrases, “Welcome to Pahrump – true Nevada” and “Thank You For Visiting”, with each of the eight new, modernized signs crafted in the town’s branded color scheme of orange and blue and placed at all of the entrances and exits to the valley.

Getty Images The coalition of attorneys general is asking the court to halt Facebook’s illeg ...
Multistate coalition goes after Facebook as illegal monopoly
Staff Report

A coalition of 48 attorneys general on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc., alleging that the company has and continues to illegally stifle competition to protect its monopoly power.

Getty Images Hiring Our Heroes fellow Hilary Tarvin came to RSL-Nellis following a career in a ...
Air Force veterans discover new ways to serve at NNSS
Staff Report

More than 400 veterans work at the Nevada National Security Site, and several U.S. Air Force servicemen and women have found the next step of their careers in joining the site’s Remote Sensing Laboratory, based at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

NNSS seismic tests could help detect nuclear blasts
Staff Report

The Nevada National Security Site is improving the nation’s capability to detect nuclear testing by ongoing monitoring of a recent Nevada earthquake.

Getty Images Pictured are the brine pools for lithium carbonate mining in Silver Peak, Nevada. ...
Lithium mining to grow in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Humboldt River Field Office has released the final environmental impact statement analyzing the Lithium Nevada Corp.’s proposed lithium mine, processing plant and continued exploration at Thacker Pass.

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportuni ...
USDA seeks intermediary lenders for rural projects
Staff Report

The United States Department of Agriculture Deputy Under-Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand announced that USDA is seeking applications for funding to establish revolving loan programs to support rural businesses and community development projects.