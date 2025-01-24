Nye County School District rolling out ‘Rooms’

Five additional schools have been added to the new communication platform.

Nye County School District The Nye County School District began its rollout of "Rooms" in its app in October last year, with several additional schools added to the platform this month.

With technology continually advancing, it’s no surprise that school districts across the country are striving to evolve in response and the Nye County School District (NCSD) is no exception. To that end, the district’s free phone app is now growing to include a new feature geared toward streamlining information dispersal and fostering more effective communication between school staff and the families that they serve.

“From work to home to school, our phones are a key tool to how we each navigate and communicate throughout the day. The custom-built Nye County School District app makes it easy to stay up to date with district news and events. Now, NCSD is making it easier to stay in touch with teachers and class information from that same app,” NCSD announced in October of last year. “Using the NCSD app, you can easily switch from district and school information to “Rooms”, where you can see your student’s classes and engage directly with teachers.”

The new Rooms platform began its rollout with Pahrump Valley High School and select users in Beatty and Tonopah and it is now expanding into several more schools.

“We are launching ‘Rooms’ at five additional schools this week,” NCSD reported on Jan. 13. “This innovative tool will be available to all schools and grade levels within the district by the end of the 2025/2026 school year.”

Joining Rooms this month are Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Pathways, as well as schools in Round Mountain and Tonopah. Manse Elementary School is launching a pilot program with some of its teachers as well.

“Rooms offers a convenient and centralized hub for seamless communication within the NCSD app, allowing parents and guardians to stay informed about their child’s education,” a news release stated. “The NCSD is committed to providing quality education for every student, every day, and Rooms is another tool to help us achieve that goal. We encourage all parents and guardians to download the NCSD app and join Rooms to stay connected and informed.”

Within Rooms, parents can chat directly with educators through private messages and receive class-specific announcements regarding things such as homework assignments, upcoming events and other important reminders.

Rooms also allows parents with multiple children attending different schools to access all relevant information in one location.

“Find all school-related news, events and classroom information for all of your students, regardless of the school they attend, within the NCSD app,” the district noted.

For parents who may prefer to use a computer to communicate with teachers, Rooms can also be accessed via the web.

Details on how to access Rooms, frequently asked questions and more information can be found at Nye.K12.nv.us

