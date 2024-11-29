Nye County searching for temporary Pahrump Judge

Nye County Board of County Commissioners will soon appoint a Pro Tempore Justice of the Peace, but those interested in applying should apply Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.

After Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore was suspended from her duties in connection to a federal grand jury case, Nye County is searching for a judge to fill in – temporarily.

In Fiore’s absence, Pahrump Justice of the Peace Kirk Vitto, from Department A, took over Fiore’s cases. And once again the Nye County Board of County Commissioners will appoint a pro tempore justice of the peace to fill Department B bench.

The Pahrump justice of the peace job is a sought-after position since Kent Jasperson, a former judge, was paid $95,902 in regular pay, according to Transparent Nevada’s database.

In rural counties, judges only need a high school diploma or equivalent, be a qualified elector and able to attend judicial training in June to qualify.

Those interested in applying for the job must submit their letters of interest to Nye County Administration in person at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, Suite 100, or email nyeadmin@nyecountynv.gov by 5 p.m. on Dec. 6.

The judges’ duties are not limited to: administer oaths or affirmations, issue subpoenas and final process, misdemeanor trials, preliminary hearings, motion hearings, small claims hearings, civil trials and hearings, TPO hearings – bail hearings, probable cause reviews, administrative reviews, determine eligibility for public defender appointments and issue warrants.

