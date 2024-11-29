61°F
News

Nye County Senior Menus

November 29, 2024 - 4:05 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 2 – December 6.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti, zucchini, 7-grain bread, salad w/creamy Italian dressing, orange-mango cup, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Low-sodium ham, baked beans, tater tots, peas and carrots, brownie, veggie soup;

Wednesday – Red wine pork, roasted potatoes, Normandy blend veggies, DVH birthday cupcakes, split pea soup;

Thursday – Teriyaki chicken, rice, stir-fry veggies, peaches, beefy potato soup;

Friday – Lemon-baked fish, brown rice, w/w bread, peas, grapes, tossed salad w/creamy Italian dressing, miso soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Sandy – Humana, 10 a.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday –Sandy – Humana, 10 a.m.; Crochet group, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday –Craft class, 10 a.m.-noon; Farmers Insurance, Medicare info;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Infinity Hospice, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of December 2 – December 6.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Country-Fried Steak (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken and Cheese Enchilada (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken Parmesan (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Meatball Sub (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 2 – December 6.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Wednesday – Spaghetti w/ meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Thursday – Sweet Italian sausage w/red peppers, w/w elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, fresh banana;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage.

