77°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Nye County Senior Menus

October 9, 2026 - 4:16 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 12 – October 16.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Low-sodium ham steak, baked beans, peas and carrots, peaches, potato soup;

Tuesday – Mac and cheese, steamed spinach, half-cup broccoli, half-cup mixed berries, chili soup;

Wednesday – Country-fried chicken, potato slices, Normandy veggies, strawberry cup, split pea soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, w/w bread, steamed spinach, Chantilly fruit cup, tomato basil soup;

Friday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, glazed carrots, muffins, white bean and ham soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.-noon; Blind Support Group, 12:30 p.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafts, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Deborah, Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Battleborn Open Enrollment, 12:30 p.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 12 – October 16.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Pork Roast (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef Tacos (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Hotdogs (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken Leg Quarter (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of October 12 – October 16.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed-grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, ranch-style beans, layered salad, tropical fruit cup;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad w/balsamic vinaigrette, dinner roll, pears and cottage cheese;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, crispy bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
The 89061 ZIP code in Pahrump ranked 67th in the country as a top buyer’s market during the s ...
Which ZIP code is the hottest buyer’s market in Nevada?
By Patrick Blennerhassett Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

One ZIP code in Southern Nevada beat out all other ZIP codes in the state when it comes to the strongest buyer’s market recently.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

There either is or is not enough water. People should be concerned with overall development.