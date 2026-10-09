Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 12 – October 16.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Low-sodium ham steak, baked beans, peas and carrots, peaches, potato soup;

Tuesday – Mac and cheese, steamed spinach, half-cup broccoli, half-cup mixed berries, chili soup;

Wednesday – Country-fried chicken, potato slices, Normandy veggies, strawberry cup, split pea soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, w/w bread, steamed spinach, Chantilly fruit cup, tomato basil soup;

Friday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, glazed carrots, muffins, white bean and ham soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.-noon; Blind Support Group, 12:30 p.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Crafts, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Deborah, Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Battleborn Open Enrollment, 12:30 p.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 12 – October 16.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Pork Roast (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef Tacos (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Hotdogs (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken Leg Quarter (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of October 12 – October 16.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed-grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, ranch-style beans, layered salad, tropical fruit cup;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad w/balsamic vinaigrette, dinner roll, pears and cottage cheese;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, crispy bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice.