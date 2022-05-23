79°F
Nye County sheriff completes chemotherapy

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 23, 2022 - 1:11 pm
 

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly offered an update on her health following a cancer diagnosis last year.

Wehrly addressed the issue on the sheriff’s office media app where she said that she completed chemotherapy treatment roughly three weeks ago, along with a PET scan two weeks ago.

“I got the results one week ago and thanks to great medical intervention, wellness and prayer, my tests came back showing that the cancer is still shrinking,” she said. “I feel good and have radically changed my diet and lost a lot of weight. Things are good and I wanted to thank everyone for their cards and prayers. Prayers are powerful, so please keep me in yours. Thank you.”

Wehrly was admitted to the hospital last August for an intestinal blockage that was later revealed to be cancerous.

At the time, Wehrly said doctors told her that the prognosis is favorable.

She began her treatment plan and started receiving the series of medications on Sept. 29, 2021, with no side effects and was back in the office the next day.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

