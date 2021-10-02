74°F
News

Nye County sheriff reveals cancer diagnosis

By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 1, 2021 - 5:51 pm
 
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, seen in January 2019 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly has been diagnosed with cancer, she announced in a video posted Friday to the sheriff’s office YouTube page.

Wehrly said she continues to be fit for duty and made the announcement to be transparent about her health. She went into the hospital in August for an intestinal blockage that was later revealed to be cancer, she said.

“The prognosis, according to the doctor, is favorable,” she said. “I’m on a treatment plan, I received the first medications on Sept. 29 with no side effects and was back in the office today, Sept. 30, 2021. At this time, none of my plans have changed.”

Other members of her command staff have begun learning about various processes in the office, she said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
Tears, hugs, gratitude mingle at Oct. 1 shooting ceremony
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The fourth annual 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony was held on Friday at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.

Flags ordered half-staff in remembrance of lives lost in 1 October shooting
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered U.S. and Nevada state flags to half-staff at the state capitol and state public buildings and grounds beginning Thursday from sunrise to sunset on Friday in remembrance and honor of the lives lost in the tragic shooting that occurred in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.

Pahrump Valley Times--file The Biden-Harris administration have proposed several rules in the ...
Biden administration calls for more transparency from air ambulance services
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Biden-Harris administration issued proposed rules that could bring more transparency to air ambulance costs and agent and broker compensation, the latest move in a series of rulemaking in the implementation of the No Surprises Act.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken in 2020, shows some of the land for the N ...
North Canyon Homes tentative map approved for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley’s newest subdivision is one step closer to reality following unanimous approval by the Nye County Commission of a tentative subdivision map for the North Canyon Homes Subdivision.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2021 Pahrump Fall Festival opened with a bang on Thursda ...
Pahrump Fall Festival a real crowd-pleaser
By Robin Hebrock • Pahrump Valley Times

This September, the Pahrump community and its many visitors were treated to four days filled with fun and activities during the Pahrump Fall Festival, and after all was said and done, officials with the town of Pahrump were raving about the outcome of the much-anticipated large-scale event, declaring it to be a huge triumph and certainly one of the best festivals the valley has ever seen.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2020 shows Avery Sampson delivering bi ...
Avery Sampson’s 2nd Annual Christmas Bikes for Kids effort underway in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year, with the Christmas season approaching after many hard months of pandemic chaos, local youngster Avery Sampson found herself with a burning desire to do something special to help other kids in her community to have a wonderful holiday.

Deceased man discovered inside parked car
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

There’s not much by way of details coming forth regarding the death of a man discovered in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked near the Bob Ruud Community Center on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Never Forgotten Animal Society's Executive Director Pat Lemi ...
Local animal society to host adoption event
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The executive director of Pahrump’s Never Forgotten Animal Society wants to put herself out of a job, and area residents can help her achieve that goal.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nye County Democratic Central Committee, Demo ...
Democrats kick off campaign season with volunteer appreciation event in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the 2022 general election just over 13 months away, Democrats in the state of Nevada are gearing up for what is expected to be another contentious election cycle and members of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, or DCCC, Congressman Steven Horsford’s Campaign Committee and the Nye County Democratic Central Committee gathered together to kick off the campaign season this past weekend.

 
Sisolak highlights need for economic diversity during tour
By McKenna Ross Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After a tour at Sunshine Minting in Henderson, Gov. Steve Sisolak said he supports efforts to bring more manufacturing jobs to Nevada.