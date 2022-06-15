96°F
Nye County Treasurer’s race: Raelyn Powers is the projected winner of the GOP primary

Staff report
June 15, 2022 - 9:58 am
 
Updated June 15, 2022 - 10:21 am
John Prudhont
John Prudhont

NYE COUNTY TREASURER: RESULTS NOT FINAL

64.93% – Raelyn Powers (R)

35.07% – John Wesley Prudhont(R)

Raelyn Powers is the projected winner in the Republican race for Nye County Treasurer. No Democrats ran in the primary, meaning she will become the county’s defacto treasurer.

Powers has 30 years of experience in finance, accounting and auditing in both the public and private sector. She has served as chief deputy treasurer of the department.

Prudhont, the incumbent, abruptly resigned from his post earlier this year to distance himself from what he called “ongoing corruption” with employees in the treasurer’s office but was expected to accept the position, if confirmed as the winner.

