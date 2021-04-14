Nye County Treasurer’s trust auction set

Those with a bit of extra cash to invest who are looking to find themselves a good deal on some land in Nye County have just a few days left to prepare for the upcoming Nye County Treasurer’s Trust Property Tax Sale, which is set to take place next weekend.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This property at 4100 E. McGraw Road in Pahrump is one of hundreds on the tentative list for the upcoming Nye County Treasurer Trust Property Auction.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Located at 7641 S. Arabian Way in Pahrump, the parcel shown is another of the properties on the tentative sale list for the upcoming treasurer's auction in Nye County.

Scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 23 at 8 a.m., the treasurer’s trust sale will run until Monday, April 26.

It will be held as a public auction and will take place online only. Auction participants will be somewhat spoiled for choice, with a total of 751 parcels located all across Nye County to be included in the tax sale. There are minimum bids starting as low as $614 and none of the properties to be auctioned off have a reserve placed on them.

“I am pleased that the Nye County treasurer’s department will be conducting its second Nye County Treasurer Trust Parcel Sale for this fiscal year starting on April 23, 2021,” Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We are continuing our successful collaboration with www.bid4assets.com as the online auction platform and look forward to bidders from Nye County, and throughout the United States, getting some great deals on real estate and Nye County receiving the past due property taxes, penalties and fees so that Nye County residents can continue to receive the level of services that Nye County provides to our residents… Good luck to all bidders.”

Each of the properties is in tax default and has been taken over by the county due to unpaid property taxes. The purpose of the public auction is to allow the county to recover those delinquent taxes. “There are currently individual parcels for sale and (these) include commercial, multi-residential property and single residential properties,” an announcement from Nye County details.

With so many options available at the auction, it is imperative that buyers take the time to look into each and every one of the lots on which they plan to bid. The condition of the properties varies widely, with some needing only minor attention while others will need a major overhaul to bring them back to what most would consider satisfactory condition. Some lots are bare land while some have basic infrastructure such as water and power. Others have mobile homes on them, some of which are included with the property and some of which are not, and still others have stick-built residences or commercial buildings.

“It is the responsibility of prospective purchasers to do their own research, prior to the auction. It is your responsibility to perform due diligence on all parcels and make any independent investigation you deem necessary,” information regarding the tax sale states. “You may contact Nye County departments/offices as part of your due diligence.”

All properties will be sold “as-is” and all sales are final. “The county makes no representations, guarantees or warranties regarding the physical condition or stability of any of the parcels being auctioned, the existence of hazardous materials on or under the surface of the parcel, the suitability of the property for the bidders’ purposes or for any other purpose,” a disclaimer on the sale reads. “The properties are being conveyed subject to existing covenants, conditions, restrictions, reservations, rights of way, easements and any other possible encumbrances. The county is making no representations, guarantees or warranties regarding any liens or encumbrances that currently exist or may exist in the future on any parcels.”

In order to take part in the auction, participants must pay a deposit of $500, along with a $35 non-refundable processing fee by no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.

Successful bidders will have their deposit applied to the purchase price of the lot they buy. Any unsuccessful bidders will have their $500 deposit returned at the end of the sale. The deposit and processing fees must be paid with certified funds, which can be made with a cashier’s check, money order or wire transfer.

There will also be a 10% or $100 minimum premium per parcel added to the cost of the winning bidder.

Financing is not available and the full payment, including real property transfer tax, will be due on the day of the sale, also via certified funds.

A list of parcels and instructions on how to make a deposit, as well as additional information, is available at Bid4Assets.com

