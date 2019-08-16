77°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye, Lincoln counties think ‘Storm Area 51’ event no laughing matter

By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 16, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Though the “Storm Area 51” event started out as a joke on social media, the droves of people showing interest in the planned September event is no laughing matter for area officials.

“We’re not brushing this off at all,” said Pahrump Valley Fire Chief Scott Lewis, who addressed the event at a meeting last week of the Nye County Local Emergency Planning Committee. Members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada National Security Site, the Department of Energy and other groups also took part in the meeting.

Since millions of people pledged to attend the faux event, authorities are assuming that some amount of people will show up, and they’re starting to make preparations.

“It’s speculative at this point,” Lewis said. “We’re in a monitor status and we’re keeping our finger on the pulse of what potentially could happen and we’re working with our mutual aid partners to determine what the extent of the risk might be.”

The original plan was for people to meet up at the Area 51 Travel Center in Amargosa Valley, before the meeting spot was changed to the town of Rachel, the town nearest Area 51. The travel center is about 70 miles from Area 51, according to Nye County spokesman Arnold Knightly.

Eric Holt, emergency manager for Lincoln County, said the area is bracing for the event and the possible influx of people tied to it.

“We’re in the early stages of planning for the event and we want to ensure it’s a good, safe event,” he said. “It could impose some impacts to the county if we do see a large influx of people. So, we are trying to plan and prepare for that.”

County impacts

Even a slight uptick in population tied to a surge of visitors could cause significant service disruption for emergency personnel.

Overtime for fire and law enforcement personnel is possible for both Lincoln and Nye counties.

DESCRIPTION (CREDIT)

“We’re working out the details of that to ensure that we can provide the services needed,” Holt said. “It would definitely tax our services here and our capabilities financially as well.”

In Lincoln County, the hotels that already are sold out for that weekend could present a positive fiscal spin with a surge of taxable sales, Holt said.

“In one sense it’s going to be an influx in tax revenue and business for the local businesses,” he said. “In another sense it’s going to tax the community and the county in response and our capabilities there.”

Both areas where events could take place create geographical issues for visitors. Both towns are small and sparsely populated and don’t have retail and service businesses to handle a large group of visitors.

“It’s very remote. It’s very rural. It’s not like Las Vegas where you have a 7-Eleven or Circle K on every corner,” Holt said. “It’s very dry and desolate. The resources are very minimal. You’re not going to have water and fuel and that kind of thing. We’re concerned with those things and want everyone coming to the event to be prepared to be self-sufficient for the duration of their stay.”

Similarly, Amargosa Valley is extremely remote with limited resources to handle a large influx of people, Knightly said.

“The resources are not only limited for the unknown number of people who may enter the valley but would impact the resources available to the nearly 1,400 residents in the valley,” he said.

Peacestock 51 Festival

Meanwhile, three entrepreneurs are looking to capitalize on the possible surge of visitors by creating the Peacestock 51 Festival.

The group submitted an outdoor festival application July 31 with Nye County for the festival, which the application says is intended to “promote a family friendly, alcohol-free environment of peace and awareness during the Storm Area 51 event.”

Up to 2,500 people are expected for the event, with 100 staff members working the festival that is slated to take place between 6 p.m. Sept. 20 and 3 a.m. Sept. 21, according to the application.

The event would be held in Crystal, Nevada, about 20 miles south of the Area 51 Alien travel center.

The cost: $51.

“It’s a strange process how this whole thing came together,” said Ryan Kelley, one of the proposed festival’s promoters. “I think it’s the energy out here by Area 51 and that whole thing. Woodstock 50 was just canceled. There’s all kinds of things in our favor for getting a crowd in attendance.”

Kelley, who said he lives near Area 51, said they could actually grow the festival from the originally stated plans, as they have been speaking with “headlining acts,” that could bring up to 25,000 people to the festival.

“Our original plan was with unknown artists,” he said. “But with the energy of the event now, we’re trying to pull some headliners. It could become very, very big.”

No matter the event’s size, if it’s approved at the Aug. 20 Nye County Commission board meeting, the message the group will be promoting will be the same.

“The number one thing is to push peace, positivity and safety for our area and the people who come to our area,” Kelley said. “That’s our goal.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Already a well-known destination for adrenaline lovers, the ...
Pahrump expansion to feature Marriott, retail near racetrack
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The planned, five-story hotel just outside the gates of the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club could be a Marriott-brand hotel. The commercial project could get underway by the end of 2019.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers performed a patriotic dance routin ...
Pahrump Purple Heart Day ceremony honors wounded and fallen
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

National Purple Heart Day is a day set aside for the remembrance and honoring of the brave men and women of the U.S. armed forces who have been injured or lost their lives in service to their country.

Thinkstock The Nye County District Attorney's report is provided through the office of DA Chris ...
Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Youth were able to take the spotlight at the Smiles Across P ...
Smiles Across Pahrump delights community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Smiles Across Pahrump returned to the valley last weekend, bringing grins of delight to the faces of dozens of area children and their families who headed out to enjoy an event filled with free games, activities and prizes, all in honor of the legacy of the late Butch “Patches” Harper.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II.
Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II to seek two more years in seat
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident and Nevada District 36 Assemblyman Greg Hafen II announced this week that he will be seeking that seat in the 2020 election for what will be his first-ever official bid for office.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Green Spring Fire was east of Gabbs and north o ...
Wildfire tamed near northern Nye community
By David Jacobs Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Firefighters tamed a 650-acre wildfire — believed to have been started Aug. 7 by lightning — near Nye County’s Gabbs community.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Off Highway Vehicles Program Manage ...
Off-highway grant workshop held in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Folks from Beatty and the surrounding area learned more about the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicle Program in a workshop conducted at the Beatty Community Center Aug. 12.