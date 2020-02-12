34°F
Nye realtor honored at regional awards event

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 12, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Realtor Norma Jean Opatik initially thought she was just attending the annual Greater Las Vegas Association (GLVAR), of Realtors Awards ceremony of 2019, that is until she was called forward to receive her own award, that being the Ronn Reiss Award for Education Excellence.

The event, which was hosted at the M Resort Spa and Casino, according to 2019 GLVAR President Janet Carpenter, recognizes exceptional leadership and contributions to the association, the community and the real estate profession.

Totally stunned

Opatik, of Realty Executives, at 3250 S. Highway 160, is also an instructor for the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, said she was totally shocked when she learned about the prestigious accolade, as part of her continuing education in the real estate industry.

“It was a total surprise, and I was awestruck and humbled,” she said. “It was just amazing. Every educator that excels to a certain point receives that award. It is an award that is esteemed by every educator in Las Vegas who does continuing education courses. All Realtors need continuing education courses. I have worked with the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors for 22 years, and I have done various things there. One of them is teaching the continuing education courses. I did it for 5 years in Las Vegas, and the rest of the time has been out here in Pahrump.”

Robust market at present

As far as the state of the local real estate industry, Opatik said the market is moving along smoothly, at present.

“We are doing really well in Pahrump,” she noted. “The market slowed a little bit during the wintertime, and tax season, but after that, it explodes again, so we are looking for another robust year here in Nye County. As far as the future of real estate here in Pahrump, it’s hard to say. We are also in an election year and I think people get tense during election time, but I do see a good year, at least this year, for real estate in Pahrump. You can look at the road expansions that we have, as well as the new housing builds that are going on, and the subdivisions that are coming in.”

The migration

Additionally, Opatik said she’s noticed an uptick in individuals and families moving into Pahrump from Clark County.

“You also see people coming in from Las Vegas because they want out of the mainstream of Las Vegas,” she said. “They want to come into a town where the traffic is not so bad, like it is in Las Vegas. It’s kind of tough and at times and it does create somewhat of a road-rage situation if you will, but people get agitated, and it’s unnerving sometimes to drive through Las Vegas because of all the traffic and congestion. Our rush hour is nothing compared to Las Vegas, and what they have to deal with.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

