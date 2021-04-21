59°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye School District program receives extra funding

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 21, 2021 - 12:19 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Nugget Assistant General Manager Darin Yunek, at lef ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Nugget Assistant General Manager Darin Yunek, at left is joined by Human Resources Manager Natasha Hamilton during this week's check presentation for the Nye County School District Homeless Activity/Scholarship Fund. Receiving the check is the program’s coordinator Linda Fitzgibbons and Assistant Superintendent Kyle Lindberg.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Players at the Pahrump Nugget can drop in loose change after ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Players at the Pahrump Nugget can drop in loose change after they cash out. All monies collected are donated to a local charity or organization.

To those who are not aware, the Nye County School District Homeless Activity/Scholarship Fund ensures the right of students to go to school even when they are homeless or don’t have a permanent address.

It also provides students the opportunity to achieve the same high quality academic standards by eliminating barriers to their education.

As such, on Monday, April 13, officials from Golden Gaming presented a check totaling $4,050.17 to support the program.

On hand to receive the funds were school district Assistant Superintendent Kyle Lindberg and the program’s coordinator, Linda Fitzgibbons.

“This is absolutely a godsend because we rely upon our community donations to help our families and this is a huge shot in the arm for us,” Fitzgibbons said. “A little bit of the money will go into the scholarship fund and a little bit into the activity fund. Whenever we have donations, we try to split it up a little bit.”

Fitzgibbons also said each year, the school district offers the scholarship to a high school student in Nye County that has been identified as a student in transition in the homeless student program.

“We are actually collecting applications as we speak, and we’ve had really good success with our students who have gone off to college,” she said. “I had one particular young lady who won a scholarship four years ago and she is getting her third bachelor’s degree. I also heard of another young lady who earned a scholarship three years ago and she’s graduating from Great Basin College with her degree in nursing this year, so this is a real step up and a great thing for our kids.”

Pahrump Nugget Assistant General Manager Darin Yunek spoke about how the donations are generated to provide much-needed money to area charities and organizations.

“Every three months, we do this, and this is our second one that we have provided a donation to a charity organization, so it’s fairly recent,” he said. “After our guests cash out when they do their gaming, if there’s a little change left over they have an opportunity to put it in the donation box. We have an in-house committee that we vote and select the organization. It’s really the community giving back to itself.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Courthouse in Pahrump is one of the buildings ...
Nye County aiming for energy conservation
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Just over two years ago, Siemens Industry, Inc. approached the Nye County Commission with a proposal to address energy usage at its multitude of buildings and now, with the energy audit portion of the project complete and the financial figures being nailed down, the county is making its move toward conservation.

Bianca Graeff/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Chamber of Commerce officials and community members ...
New Pahrump real estate business opens its doors
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce hosted a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for a brand new real estate business that recently opened its doors this month.

STEVE SEBELIUS: Angry Republicans choose to eat their own
STEVE SEBELIUS: Angry Republicans choose to eat their own
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The inexplicable censure of Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske by her own party is based on the unproven assumption that the 2020 election was rife with fraud.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The state of Nevada's Department of Employment, Trai ...
Nye unemployment decreases in March
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada and Nye County’s unemployment rate dropped in March on a month-over-month basis, with Nye dropping resting below the statewide rate. At the state level, unemployment rose on an annual basis.

Getty Images Uninsured Nevadans can enroll under this special enrollment period until 11:59 p. ...
Exchange offers greater savings because of ARPA
Staff Report

Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, is offering even bigger coverage savings to eligible uninsured and insured off-Exchange Nevadans in accordance with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden on March 11.

Getty Images The dip in optimism this quarter was in part because of investors being less opti ...
Survey finds decline in investor optimism
Staff Report

The Wells Fargo/Gallup Investor and Retirement Optimism Index fell to +26, down 16 points from +42 in the fourth quarter of 2020. This reversed much of the improvement seen in the fourth quarter as the markets surged following positive news about COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Michael Little
Altercation at county office leads to arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man is facing charges after allegedly facing off with a Nye County Code Enforcement employee on Monday afternoon this week.

Getty Images Nominees also may include teachers considered in previous years but not selected ...
Partnership started to curb teacher shortages, increase diversity
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A new partnership has formed to increase the diversity and the number of “licensure-ready teachers” that complete the teacher preparatory programs through Nevada’s higher education system on an annual basis.

Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City, N ...
Dozens of bills head for passage as deadline nears
By Colton Lochhead &Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

More than 150 pieces of legislation moved toward passage in the Legislature Tuesday ahead of deadline for action.