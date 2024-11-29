61°F
Nye sheriff gives additional information on fatal hit and run

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 29, 2024 - 4:25 am
 
Updated November 29, 2024 - 5:41 am

The search continues for a man who fled the scene of a recent fatal hit and run incident in Amargosa Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Authorities identified the suspect as Isrrael Gutierrez-Naranjo, described as a Hispanic male, 5’6”, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

On the run

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that Gutierrez-Naranjo managed to leave the scene despite sustaining damages to the vehicle he was driving.

The incident occurred on G Ranch Road and Mecca Road, roughly 44 miles northwest of Pahrump.

Victim identified

Investigators stated that Gutierrez-Naranjo was driving on G Ranch Road when he allegedly struck the victim, identified as Pedro Felipe Ramirez, 48, of Amargosa Valley.

Additionally, authorities stated that Gutierrez-Naranjo went to check on Ramirez’s condition but eventually fled the scene in a silver 2017 Chevy Silverado with Nevada license plate 283J82.

That vehicle, McGill said, has since been recovered.

Switched vehicles

“The suspect was known to the victim and witness,” McGill said. “He went home and took another vehicle, but we do have the vehicle that he was initially driving at the time of the hit and run. I have no additional information about it because highway patrol is handling the case. We don’t know whether he was intoxicated at the time.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gutierrez-Naranjo is urged to contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit at 702 486-4100 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 702 385-5555.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.

