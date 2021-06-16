Nye sheriff’s deputies go on high-speed chase of wanted sex offense suspect

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies go on high-speed chase in Tonopah on Sunday.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nye County Sheriff's office.

In a video release, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Adam Tippetts stated that deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevy Malibu on June 13 in the Bank Club’s parking lot.

“The driver, and the sole occupant of the vehicle, Mark Anthony Grande, 48, of Phoenix, Arizona, had a full extradition out of California for a sex offense. When officers asked grand to exit the vehicle, he fled in his car, leading deputies on a pursuit northbound on Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 95.”

Speeds during the pursuit reached 120 MPH, according to Tippetts.

Grande eventually drove off the roadway and disabled his vehicle after a 20-minute pursuit, authorities said.

Once stopped, Grande still refused to exit the vehicle. Grande eventually complied following deputies breaking a window on the vehicle.

Grand was arrested on suspicion of fail to stop for signal of peace officer, felony reckless driving, obstruction of justice and fugitive from justice, Tippetts said.