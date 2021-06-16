105°F
Nye sheriff’s deputies go on high-speed chase of wanted sex offense suspect

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
June 16, 2021 - 4:35 pm
 
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nye County Sheriff's office.
Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies go on high-speed chase in Tonopah on Sunday.

In a video release, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Adam Tippetts stated that deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevy Malibu on June 13 in the Bank Club’s parking lot.

“The driver, and the sole occupant of the vehicle, Mark Anthony Grande, 48, of Phoenix, Arizona, had a full extradition out of California for a sex offense. When officers asked grand to exit the vehicle, he fled in his car, leading deputies on a pursuit northbound on Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 95.”

Speeds during the pursuit reached 120 MPH, according to Tippetts.

Grande eventually drove off the roadway and disabled his vehicle after a 20-minute pursuit, authorities said.

Once stopped, Grande still refused to exit the vehicle. Grande eventually complied following deputies breaking a window on the vehicle.

Grand was arrested on suspicion of fail to stop for signal of peace officer, felony reckless driving, obstruction of justice and fugitive from justice, Tippetts said.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Located at 4651 S. Homestead Rd., Pahrump's VFW Post 10054 ...
Cooling stations open in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As triple-digit temperatures are expected to extend into next week and beyond in Pahrump, there are some area residents whose homes are not adequately adapted to handle the heat.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times More than 200 hundred families and individuals gained valuab ...
Social services fair deemed a success in Nye
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Social Services Fair attracted more than 200 families and individuals seeking information on the various services provided by the county and other area entities.

Getty Images Nye County is expecting an additional $9 million in federal funding to support its ...
Nye County to receive additional $9 million in federal COVID monies
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

One year after the announcement that Nye County would be receiving $8.5 million in federal dollars thanks to the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, a second round of federal monies is making its way to local governments and the county is expecting to receive another COVID-19 windfall, this time for over $9 million.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, sponsored b ...
Zambelli prepping for Pahrump’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the traditional town of Pahrump Fourth of July Fireworks Show, forcing town officials to restrict access to the park and require that attendees stay in their vehicles to watch the fantastic display, much to the chagrin of the general public. This year, however, things are returning to normal and the entire community will have the opportunity to head out to Petrack Park on Independence Day and relax in the grassy fields for what Zambelli Fireworks crews are promising will be an incredible pyrotechnic experience.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Natural Vibes, this photos shows a customer enj ...
Natural Vibes fundraiser to benefit Clean Up Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center is continuing in its mission to give back to the local community, with another fundraiser set for this coming Saturday and this time, the beneficiary will be Clean Up Pahrump, a nonprofit organization with the goal of dedicating time each week to picking up trash and removing debris from the valley’s roadways and stretches of unoccupied land.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Medical Center is located at 1501 E. Calvada Bou ...
Commission votes to pursue sale of Pahrump Medical Center
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For many years, the Pahrump Medical Center was the home of the offices of Healthcare Partners of Nevada, but in 2017, the health care company, now known as Intermountain Health, moved to a brand new facility just off Highway 160, leaving the Pahrump Medical Center vacant.

Getty Images Complete assay results from this soil geochemistry program via gold fire assay and ...
Mining company progresses on 3 Nevada projects
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Under an agreement between conservationists and a federal agency, a finding must be issued by the end of the month.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
DETR begins transition to new debit card provider
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on June 8 announced a change in debit card providers, from Bank of America to the Way2Go Card Debit Mastercard.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoke from a wildfire on the Nevada Natio ...
Red Rock Canyon wildfire has burned about 400 acres
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Cottonwood Valley Fire, first reported Monday morning, is the second wildfire just west of Las Vegas since Thursday.

Wells Fargo Brian Formisano
BRIAN FORMISANO: Empowering Pahrump’s Black and African American entrepreneurs
By Brian Formisano Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day, recognizes June 19 as the emancipation of those enslaved in the United States. The day is observed in Pahrump with community gatherings and Emancipation Proclamation public readings.