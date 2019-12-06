Nye sheriff’s office thwarts ‘virtual kidnapping’ attempt

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating at least two separate acts of attempted extortion, by way of anonymous telephone calls.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The investigation is led by the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Thinkstock The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating two acts of attempted extortion, via telephone in what they term a "virtual kidnapping."

Officials termed the acts as a “virtual kidnapping.”

As stated in a video news release, Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said the sheriff’s office recently received a call for service regarding the virtual kidnapping.

“The reporting party told deputies that he received a call from a male in Mexico, where his daughter was visiting,” Horak said. “The caller said that he had the reporting party’s daughter, and that he would kill her. The reporting party then heard a female voice ask for help to open the phone.”

Horak went on to say that the reporting party followed instructions from the caller and withdrew money from his bank account to wire to the caller.

However, contact was ultimately made with the daughter in Mexico, who was determined to be safe.

Horak noted that the call was determined to be a scam, just as a similar incident that occurred on Nov. 20, when a contract worker in the Nye County Detention Center received an identical call.

“The caller said he was calling from his daughter’s university and that he had the worker’s daughter, and he would kill her,” she said. “A female voice then asked for help. A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy took the phone and spoke with the caller, who ultimately admitted that his plan to take money from the contract worker had been ruined. Contact was made with the daughter, who was safe.”

Horak advised that if anyone receives such a call, they should immediately notify the sheriff’s office.

“Do not send the caller any money,” she said. “Whoever is making these calls is obtaining basic information on individuals by an unknown means, and attempting to have money wired to them. Both of these calls have been determined to be scams. If you have received a call of this nature, or if you have any additional information, please contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000 or email the sheriff’s office at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us as soon as possible.”

