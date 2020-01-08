45°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nye works to expand medical, dental care access

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
January 8, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

An agreement between Nye County and a Texas-based firm could increase access to health and dental care for some area residents.

Nye County amended its agreement with Texas-based Careington International Corp., which will usher in a new vision discount and telemedicine services plan with a special rate for area residents. Careington already offers, at a discounted rate, its dental discount plan to Nye residents through the agreement.

“We’re hoping to roll the new dental, vision and telemedicine program within a couple of months,” said Mark Roberts, manager of national accounts at Careington, in an early January interview.

All these offerings are under Careington’s MyCountyCares program.

“Our mission with county governments goes back over a decade—providing various county governments in the United States access to dental and vision and other products specially sponsored by the county, contractually,” Roberts said.

Careington, which has had an agreement with Nye County since 2014, will continue to offer a standalone dental discount program, along with the addition of another plan that includes dental and vision discounts and telemedicine services. The new plan offering also includes discounts on LASIK.

During a Nye County Board of County Commissioners’ meeting in Dec. 17, 2019, commissioners voted unanimously to approve amending the plan with the new offerings.

The company’s current dental discount plan costs just under $7 per month or $69 annually for individuals. The family plan runs close to $9 per month or $79 annually.

According to information on the MyCountyCares’ website for Nye County, there is a one-time, non-refundable $10 processing fee.

Roberts said he didn’t have the exact pricing for the new expanded plan, but he said he thought it would be a couple more dollars a month higher than the current dental offering in Nye County.

“The dental program has been well received, and we anticipate that this new one will receive even more reception by the residents there in Nye County,” Roberts said. “We’re just excited to be able to have the opportunity to work with the county several years now, and they want to continue that with additional products.”

Careington is well-known for its dental discount programs that can save consumers an average of 50% on services with providers in its network, according to Roberts.

The plan can come in handy for people who need a lot of dental care and max out their annual benefits on their insurance plan.

“Most dental insurances have about $1,000 to $1,500 maximum, where you could go through that with like one crown or one root canal,” Roberts said. “But you need additional dental work, no matter what it is, then you can use the dental plan and get all that at a deep discount with unlimited usage.”

The plan also helps people who need specialty work that might not be covered under some dental plans, according to Roberts.

On the vision aspect, Careington is working with VSP.

“You go to a VSP provider,” Roberts said. “Same thing, you get a discount on your exams and your eyewear. You’re usually saving about 30-40% there.”

Careington has been in existence since 1979 and was founded by two dentists in Texas, according to its website. The company now has more than 15 million members that are part of its dental discount programs.

Careington offers access to its products and services in every state except Vermont, according to Roberts.

Telemedicine products

Roberts said the company’s efforts on telemedicine has been going on for over a decade. Careington owns and operates a company called DialCare for its telemedicine services, which can be accessed by phone or two-way video chat.

“We’ve worked with all the top telemedicine companies in the country, but we found that we needed a little bit more customization, so we developed our own,” Roberts said. “We are implementing that product into this new plan when it comes up on the market in a few weeks.”

Roberts said roughly 1 million people are already signed up to use the telemedicine services that are available 24/7.

The DialCare product has been live for about the last three years and is a nationwide product with several hundred participating physicians.

“It’s a great tool for nonurgent health care needs, especially off-hours, where you don’t really want to go to an urgent care or emergency room just for a sore throat or pink eye or something that’s nonurgent,” Roberts said.

The service can also be accessed for things like prescription refills, nonnarcotic.

For more information about Careington’s plans in Nye County, head to the web at bit.ly/37FG1xS

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com, on Twitter @MeehanLv

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Nye County has formally adopted a resolution declaring the county to be a Second A ...
Nye declares itself ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is well-known as a conservative stronghold where a majority of its citizens are staunch backers of the Constitution and in particular, Second Amendment rights.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management/Facebook via Las Vegas Review-Journal The U.S. Bureau of Land Ma ...
Geothermal project proposed for Nevada
Staff Report

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is initiating an environmental assessment to analyze the San Emidio II – North Valley Geothermal Development Project proposed by Ormat Technologies Inc.

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportuni ...
Rural grants offered
Staff Report

Are you an agricultural producer who wants to add value to your existing agricultural product? If so, you may benefit from USDA Rural Development’s Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG).

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commissioners' Chambers were filled on Tuesda ...
Nye County Commission to consider overturning parcel fee hike on Jan. 14
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland has confirmed that the Nye County Commission has changed the date on which it will address an item to potentially overturn the per-parcel fee increase on Pahrump properties.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Earlier this week, Kristina Pickering assumed the administr ...
Pickering assumes role of chief justice in Nevada
Staff Report

Leadership at the Nevada Supreme Court changed on Jan. 6 when Chief Justice Mark Gibbons ends his term and Justice Kristina Pickering assumed the administrative post of chief justice.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In 1967, the Nevada Legislature enlarged the Supreme Court ...
Nevada Supreme Court receives its 80,000th case
Staff Report

Outgoing Chief Justice Mark Gibbons announced the Nevada Supreme Court accepted their 80,000th case with the filing of Patel v. Patel, a civil appeal from the Family Division of Clark County’s Eighth Judicial District Court.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Jan. 4 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.

Thinkstock Monday’s national average was $2.58, which is the same price as last Monday and la ...
Tensions with Iran put spotlight on gas prices
Staff Report

The national gas price average held steady on the week at $2.58, but that could change depending on the movement of crude oil prices due to geopolitical concerns, AAA announced in a news release.