News

NyECC hosting weekly game nights — here’s how to join

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The NyECC is hosting weekly game nights featuring popular tabletop games such as Dungeons and Dragons, Magic- The Gathering, Monopoly, Sorry and much more.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Tabletop Game Nights give young adults ages 14 to 22 the chance to meet like-minded peers and enjoying fun, healthy recreation together.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Tabletop Game Night leader Dale Willis encourages participants to decorate their own special figurines for use in some of the featured games.
Nye County loans itself $5.78 million to shore up reserves
Former Pahrump town manager dies
Butterfly Release to honor lost loved ones
Westfield Jewelers hosts Grand Re-Opening celebration
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 9, 2024 - 11:13 am
 

Without positive social outlets, teens and young adults can easily find their way to troublesome avenues of expression, a reality that NyE Communities Coalition staffer Dale Willis knows from experience. That’s why, with the help of grant funding and a lot of personal passion, Willis has brought a brand new recreation option to the town - Tabletop Game Nights.

Hosted each Wednesday, Tabletop Game Night invites young adults ages 14 to 22, be they novices or aficionados, to explore an array of games ranging from board games and card games to role-playing adventure games and more.

“We have a large assortment of your more traditional board games, such as Life, Sorry, Monopoly and Guess Who but a lot of our focus is on games that are more common among teens and young adults, such as Magic - The Gathering, Rifts, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Dungeons and Dragons,” Willis told the Pahrump Valley Times.

“As you get older, there is less to do in town,” he continued. “This is a better alternative than going out and getting into trouble. A lot of young people will find something, anything, to do, even if it’s not very positive or healthy. I know, I used to be the same way when I was younger, until I found a hobby that I loved to do that kept me out of trouble.”

Willis said the Tabletop Game Nights started as a small group of NyECC staff and members of the Youth WERKS program but after a year of ramping up the program, it’s now been opened to the public.

“Now we have it fully open each Wednesday and we’ve been hosting the public events for about a month and a half. We have had a good number of people who weren’t participants before start to come in and we’re always hoping for more members,” Willis said.

“And one of the things I really stress is, you don’t have to know how to play any of these games to come and have fun,” Willis added. “The entire group that we started this with, I taught them how these different games work. For a lot of people, their only barrier for entry to playing these games is, not knowing how. So, the more people we get, the more options and variety of games we can have, because we can all have fun teaching and learning from each other.”

Tabletop Game Night takes place every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the NyECC Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road. For more information call the coalition at 775-727-9970.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Nye County loans itself $5.78 million to shore up reserves
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In an effort to shore up the financial reserves used to cover cash flow issues in the county general fund, Nye County is loaning itself $5.78 million.

Former Pahrump town manager dies
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Bill Kohbarger suffered a brain aneurysm last week, according to his wife Lisa.

Butterfly Release to honor lost loved ones
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A swirl of swallowtails will take to the sky this coming Sunday during the always moving Pahrump Butterfly Release, an annual event sponsored by Nathan Adelson Hospice.

Westfield Jewelers hosts Grand Re-Opening celebration
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When it comes to local success stories, Josh Westerman and Darbie O’Donnell-Westerman are two prime examples of the entrepreneurial spirit.

Sun shines on Easter at Simkins
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Though the previous day was a very rainy one indeed, Easter at Simkins Park was blessed with practically picture-perfect weather on Sunday, setting the stage for a day of celebration with friends and family.

Women’s Expo will offer a ‘ladies day out’
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley will be hosting its 4th Annual Women’s Expo this month and there is still time for area businesses and organizations to sign up to participate.

Pahrump man wanted for alleged elder abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect.

Rains can’t dampen Easter spirit at community picnic — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force held its annual Community Easter Picnic this past Saturday and even amidst the rain-soaked day, families came out by the hundreds to revel in the free festivities.

448 homes slated for Indian Road Subdivision
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Developers have officially received the stamp of approval on the first tentative map for the proposed Indian Road subdivision, a residential community that aims to bring an additional 448 homes to the southeast side of the valley.