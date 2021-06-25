79°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Obese pig abandoned in cage on Las Vegas street is on the mend

By Mathew Miranda Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 25, 2021 - 2:27 am
 
Lisa Watson, an animal care supervisor, pets Cupcake, a pot bellied pig that was abandoned and ...
Lisa Watson, an animal care supervisor, pets Cupcake, a pot bellied pig that was abandoned and is up for adoption, at the Animal Foundation, Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Las Vegas. She was found June 2 in a dog kennel, where caretakers believe she had been stuck living in, leading her to be morbidly obese. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Cupcake, a pot bellied pig that was abandoned and is up for adoption, at the Animal Foundation, ...
Cupcake, a pot bellied pig that was abandoned and is up for adoption, at the Animal Foundation, Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Las Vegas. She was found June 2 in a dog kennel, where caretakers believe she had been stuck living in, leading her to be morbidly obese. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Cupcake, a pot bellied pig that was abandoned and is up for adoption, at the Animal Foundation, ...
Cupcake, a pot bellied pig that was abandoned and is up for adoption, at the Animal Foundation, Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Las Vegas. She was found June 2 in a dog kennel, where caretakers believe she had been stuck living in, leading her to be morbidly obese. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Cupcake, a pot bellied pig that was abandoned and is up for adoption, at the Animal Foundation, ...
Cupcake, a pot bellied pig that was abandoned and is up for adoption, at the Animal Foundation, Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Las Vegas. She was found June 2 in a dog kennel, where caretakers believe she had been stuck living in, leading her to be morbidly obese. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A severely overweight potbellied pig is recovering at the Animal Foundation after being abandoned in a cage outside a Las Vegas home.

The female pig, which rescuers named Cupcake, was found June 2 in a wire dog kennel by a resident on the sidewalk outside his home, near East Hacienda Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard.

The approximately 3-year-old pig was taken to the Animal Foundation, where her weight — 175 pounds, rather than the 140 to 150 pounds that would be normal for a pig of her size — immediately raised concerns. Cupcake is extremely obese and struggles to move, said Tasha Crabtree, a licensed veterinarian technician at the foundation.

She also had overgrown hooves and dirty ears.

Veterinarians sedated Cupcake to trim her hooves, clean her eyes and ears and perform several exams. Since then, the pig has been recovering in a large enclosure where she is fed a balanced diet and regularly monitored. Staff still have concerns about arthritis in Cupcake’s back legs, stemming from the obesity, but expect mobility to increase as she loses weight.

Lone Mountain Animal Hospital veterinarian Taylor Parker, who donated her time to help Cupcake, said she sees many obese pigs in her practice because of improper feeding. Pig owners will sometimes use dog food, which has an overly high protein content and can cause excessive weight gain. Parker also said that it can take months for pigs to lose weight because the animals store fat well.

“Feeding them table scraps, dog food and people food is how you slowly kill your pet pig because they can’t get up, can’t move, get arthritis and they’re miserable,” Taylor said. “Pigs are big, but they’re also supposed to be able to move.”

Crabtree added that many pig owners end up with a much larger pet than expected after being told they were buying or adopting a miniature or “teacup” pig. Crabtree said those pigs are simply babies that will grow to full size. In captivity, pigs average a life expectancy of 15 to 18 years, she said.

“There’s really no such thing as a teacup or mini pig, so if you’re not willing to take on a 90 to 150-pound animal in your house, then you probably shouldn’t get that pig,” Crabtree advised.

As for Cupcake, a partner of the Animal Foundation will pick her up Saturday and provide ongoing medical care during her weight loss journey. Long-term plans for the animal are still being determined, but the hope is that she will be put up for adoption.

The Animal Foundation helps about 25,000 animals per year.

Contact Mathew Miranda at mmiranda@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mathewjmiranda on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Lakeview Executive Golf Course, an 18-hole short course owne ...
Lakeview Golf Course annual plan presented to Nye County Commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the close of the current fiscal year looming, officials with CourseCo made their annual presentation to the Nye County Commission last week, giving an overview of what the management company has in store for Lakeview Executive Golf Course, which was acquired by the town of Pahrump three years ago and which has been the subject of intense debate by both commissioners and the public since that acquisition.

New mobile business provides cool treats
New mobile business provides cool treats
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“You crave it, we shave it,” is the catchphrase of a brand new mobile business in town, just in time for the summer season.

Vince Anton Photos/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Diane Sauter is shown speaking with loca ...
Diane Sauter seeking Nye County Sheriff’s post in 2022
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2022 primary election is nearly an entire year off but local resident Diane Sauter is not wasting any time in announcing her bid for public office in the coming year. A former Cook County Sheriff’s Department officer serving in the southern part of Chicago, Sauter is now aiming for the position of top cop in Nye County and will be running for Nye County sheriff.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following ...
Two transported after Highway 160, 372 collision
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of motor vehicle collisions and fires kept Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services quite busy in recent days.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Residents and stakeholders in Nye County are encouraged to a ...
Nye County seeking public input at series of strategic plan workshops
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If there is one thing that is certain in life, it’s that everyone has an opinion and for those who wish to share their thoughts on the future direction of Nye County government, they will have the opportunity next week during a series of workshops aimed at gathering the viewpoint of area residents.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Nye County unemployment falls in May
Staff Report

Unemployment rates in Nevada continued to fall in May, according to data released by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh meets with SEIU Local 1107 labor union members in Las Vegas ...
Apprenticeship programs get $130 million in federal grants
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday announced the award of more than $130 million in grants to develop, modernize and diversify Registered Apprenticeship programs in 15 states and to establish Registered Apprenticeship Technical Assistance Centers of Excellence in three states and the District of Columbia to provide technical expertise and services and accelerate the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship programs.

Getty Images The kickoff event is tailored for leadership of Nevada’s 18 birthing hospitals ...
State initiative launched to aid birthing hospitals
Staff Report

The Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Section of the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health on Wednesday announced the kickoff of the Nevada Alliance for Innovation in Maternal Health, one of many statewide efforts to end preventable maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity and comes on the heels of numerous legislative efforts to improve birth outcomes in Nevada.

Getty Images With GOED’s help, Nevada companies in manufacturing; information technology; pr ...
GOED division assisted 39 Nevada companies
Staff Report

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development International Trade Division used its U.S. Small Business Administration State Trade Expansion Program grant to help 39 Nevada companies during the past year.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Members of the Turkish Trade Expo listen to a presentation ...
StartUpNV lauds new law to encourage investment
Staff Report

StartUpNV, a nonprofit statewide incubator and accelerator for Nevada-based startup companies, staunchly supported the passage of SB9 to modernize Nevada’s private investment laws that were burdensome, confusing and an impediment to enticing investment in local startup companies.