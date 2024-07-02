96°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Officials: Fire on Comanche Drive likely started in a/c unit

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews battled a fire on Comanche Drive on the s ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews battled a fire on Comanche Drive on the south-end of Pahrump Valley. “There were several areas where the fire jumped the road, but the incoming crews quickly extinguished those with no extension,” said Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A fire on June 25 is believed to have started in an air-con ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A fire on June 25 is believed to have started in an air-conditioning unit.
More Stories
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Hom ...
What could become of former Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club site
Victim’s family speaks about fatal stabbing in Pahrump park
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Bang for your buck: Where to buy fireworks
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Located on the lot next door to the Pahrump DMV, this buildi ...
Here’s when MediWaste is expected to discuss its contentious plans
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 2, 2024 - 2:08 pm
 

No serious injuries were reported following an early morning structure fire on the valley’s south-end last week.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched to the 4200 block of Comanche Drive for what was described as a fast-moving, wind-swept fire with ground cover and nearby structural exposures on Thursday, June 27, at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Pahrump’s nearby Engine-3 arrived in short order and confirmed the fire as reported, according to Lewis.

“They commenced the defensive exterior objective and were joined by additional crews who quickly contained the fire to the original property of origin,” Lewis said. “There were several areas where the fire jumped the road, but the incoming crews quickly extinguished those with no extension.”

Investigation underway

Lewis went on to say that the fire is suspect in nature, as the deputy state fire marshal was contacted to investigate the scene along with Pahrump fire crews.

“It was suspicious because there was evidence and indicators of a possible, intentional fire,” he noted.

Additional structure fire

On Tuesday, June 25, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire along the 300 block of My Way Street just before 4 p.m., where upon arrival crews confirmed a working structure fire from within an air-conditioning unit.

“Upon their initial investigation they found that there had been a fire within the HVAC compartment in the dwelling,” Lewis said.

“The fire was quickly confirmed extinguished and there was no extension or injuries.”

Vehicle engulfed in flames

On Monday, June 24, crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire along the southbound lanes of US-95 near mile marker 13 at 3:40 p.m.

“Upon arrival they found a fully-involved passenger compartment fire on the shoulder of the roadway, in an area without any exposure structures,” Lewis said. “The fire was quickly contained, and extinguished with no injuries. The cause of that fire is thought to be accidental and mechanical in nature.”

Beyond those aforementioned incidents, Lewis further stated that there’s been a recent variety of numerous brush fires and motor vehicle collisions throughout the town in recent days, keeping first responders quite busy so far this summer.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On X: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Hom ...
What could become of former Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club site
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Homestead Road has been bare since 2019 when the infamous white castle-style building that once housed the Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club was finally torn down. Now, five years later, the first steps are being taken toward redevelopment of the property.

Victim’s family speaks about fatal stabbing in Pahrump park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A family member of the woman who was stabbed to death at Petrack Park in Pahrump on June 19 says she was well acquainted with several homeless individuals who frequented there and often helped them with resources.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Bang for your buck: Where to buy fireworks
Staff Report

Nye County is known for its many fireworks stores that typically peak around the Fourth of July holiday. If you’re looking to stock up on fireworks check out these local retailers:

  • Alamo Fireworks Megastore, 5360 US-95, Amargosa Valley
  • Area 51 Fireworks, 1381 Highway 372
  • Blackjack Fireworks, 1181 S. Highway 160
  • Phantom Fireworks of Pahrump, 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 501
  • Red Apple Fireworks, 3640 S. Highway 160
  • Outlaw Pyro, 2280 W. Betty Ave.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Located on the lot next door to the Pahrump DMV, this buildi ...
Here’s when MediWaste is expected to discuss its contentious plans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When word of the proposal to establish a medical waste disposal operation in the heart of town reached Pahrump residents’ ears, it sparked a flash of public opposition and demands that the Nye County Commission step in to address the issue.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Fourth of July Parade is expected to see a large turnout ...
Want some fun for 4th of July? Here’s where to find it
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There will be no excuse for boredom in Pahrump this coming holiday, with a variety of Independence Day activities scheduled that the whole family is sure to enjoy. From a patriotic procession that morning and family festival in the afternoon to a fantastic fireworks display that night, Fourth of July will be a fun-filled celebration of America’s birthday.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Shadow Mountain Quilters celebrated 30 years as a guild t ...
These quilters are celebrating 3 decades together
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It all started with six local women gathering to discuss quilting over coffee and donuts and now, three decades later, the Shadow Mountain Quilters has become an ingrained part of the local arts community.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Debbie Forrest was crowned as the 2024 Ms. Senior Golden Year ...
GALLERY: Meet your new Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Six sensational ladies competing in the 2024 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant took to the stage for an evening of poise, elegance and entertainment, all culminating in the crowning of the newest Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, Debbie Forrest.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by Nye County, shows volunteers workin ...
Fixing Pahrump Valley fences could protect the herds — here’s how
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County has embarked on a mission to fix a six-mile stretch of wildlife fencing in an effort to protect the area’s free-roaming wild horse and burro herds and the next round of repair will take place this weekend, with the entire community invited to lend a hand.