Officials: Fire on Comanche Drive likely started in a/c unit

No serious injuries were reported following an early morning structure fire on the valley’s south-end last week.

Here’s when MediWaste is expected to discuss its contentious plans

Bang for your buck: Where to buy fireworks

What could become of former Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club site

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A fire on June 25 is believed to have started in an air-conditioning unit.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews battled a fire on Comanche Drive on the south-end of Pahrump Valley. “There were several areas where the fire jumped the road, but the incoming crews quickly extinguished those with no extension,” said Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis.

No serious injuries were reported following an early morning structure fire on the valley’s south-end last week.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched to the 4200 block of Comanche Drive for what was described as a fast-moving, wind-swept fire with ground cover and nearby structural exposures on Thursday, June 27, at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Pahrump’s nearby Engine-3 arrived in short order and confirmed the fire as reported, according to Lewis.

“They commenced the defensive exterior objective and were joined by additional crews who quickly contained the fire to the original property of origin,” Lewis said. “There were several areas where the fire jumped the road, but the incoming crews quickly extinguished those with no extension.”

Investigation underway

Lewis went on to say that the fire is suspect in nature, as the deputy state fire marshal was contacted to investigate the scene along with Pahrump fire crews.

“It was suspicious because there was evidence and indicators of a possible, intentional fire,” he noted.

Additional structure fire

On Tuesday, June 25, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire along the 300 block of My Way Street just before 4 p.m., where upon arrival crews confirmed a working structure fire from within an air-conditioning unit.

“Upon their initial investigation they found that there had been a fire within the HVAC compartment in the dwelling,” Lewis said.

“The fire was quickly confirmed extinguished and there was no extension or injuries.”

Vehicle engulfed in flames

On Monday, June 24, crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire along the southbound lanes of US-95 near mile marker 13 at 3:40 p.m.

“Upon arrival they found a fully-involved passenger compartment fire on the shoulder of the roadway, in an area without any exposure structures,” Lewis said. “The fire was quickly contained, and extinguished with no injuries. The cause of that fire is thought to be accidental and mechanical in nature.”

Beyond those aforementioned incidents, Lewis further stated that there’s been a recent variety of numerous brush fires and motor vehicle collisions throughout the town in recent days, keeping first responders quite busy so far this summer.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On X: @pvtimes