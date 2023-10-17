88°F
‘On Patrol: Live’ suspends production in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 17, 2023 - 3:06 pm
 
REELZ Channel/screenshot The Nye County Sheriff’s Office will no longer appear on the show “On Patrol: Live.” An announcement was posted on the agency’s Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 13. Sheriff Joe McGill was the last local officer to be highlighted on the show during a recent traffic stop in Pahrump.

After a 15-month run, “On Patrol: Live” will no longer be filming in Pahrump.

Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that news from the show’s producers was sudden and unexpected. He said he wasn’t given a reason to why film crews decided to suspend filming in Pahrump for now.

“I think that they just want to keep things fresh,” he said. “We told them that they’re welcome to come back anytime and they said they would like to come back sometime.”

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office posted an announcement on Facebook on Friday thanking the show for highlighting the work of the agency over the past several months.

“We are proud to have been riding with On Patrol: Live since the premiere in July 2022,” the post said. “It’s been a great 15 months and though we’re wrapping for now, we hope to be back again soon. Thank you,” the post said.

“On Patrol: Live” follows police officers and sheriff’s deputies for ride-alongs on the Reelz Channel for three hours, each Friday and Saturday evening. It’s produced by the same company that produced Live PD for the A&E channel, which also featured local officers on patrol.

The Pahrump Valley Times was unable to reach the program’s producers for comments, but McGill says he thought the show was sensitive in detailing the work of law enforcement in the community.

Discretion exercised

“I think they did a good job of not showing really personal issues that they shouldn’t show,” McGill said. “I’m talking about people going through an emotional trauma of some sort and that is always a concern of mine. The public loved the show and I was getting positive comments about the show constantly, so it seemed that everybody in the community loved it.”

McGill, who still patrols with his deputies despite winning election as Nye County’s “top cop” in 2022 was the last local officer featured on the program during a recent traffic stop this month.

“I did get a couple of comments from people who said that they appreciated the fact that the sheriff himself went out and still worked the streets, alongside patrol deputies and detectives,” McGill said.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

