One dead in head-on crash north of Tonopah

Two vehicles collided head-on Tuesday evening along U.S. Highway 95 north of Tonopah, killing a person inside one of the vehicles, authorities reported.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

A second person was taken by a Care Flight medical helicopter to a Reno hospital, Reno TV station KTVN reported.

The crash was reported about 6:32 p.m. in Esmeralda County, about 50 miles north of Tonopah, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

“According to NHP, during the preliminary investigation, they discovered that one of the drivers was attempting to pass a vehicle when the collision occurred,” Reno TV station KRNV reported.

The NHP investigation is continuing.

No names have been released.

The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that the highway was closed in both directions in the aftermath of the head-on crash.