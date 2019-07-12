Opportunity opens for young adults seeking high-tech careers in Nevada

Recent high school graduates, high school students that are at least 18 and post-secondary students in Nevada dreaming big of entering careers in some of state’s emerging industries could get a chance to meet the people already living the reality in sectors such as mining, urban farming, advanced manufacturing and other fields.

Roadtrip Nation/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Roadtrip Nation, a documentary-style TV show that travels the country introducing individuals aspiring to enter a variety of career fields to the real people that work in those sectors, is heading to Nevada. Three Nevada students will be chosen for the journey.

Roadtrip Nation, a documentary-style TV show that travels the country introducing individuals aspiring to enter a variety of career fields to the real people that work in those sectors, is heading to Nevada and has opened its application process to Nevada students at least 18 years of age.

The three chosen students will head across the state on a two- to three-week road trip, traveling in an RV and stopping at places such as the Tesla Gigafactory and exploring other companies in aerospace, entertainment, information technology and other fields.

“We’re looking for individuals who are at least 18 years old and are interested in Nevada’s growing industries,” a spokesperson said in an email. “Whether you’re in high school, a recent high school grad, or a post-secondary student, this trip is for you!”

Roadtrip Nation is heading to the Silver State in partnership with Tesla, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development, and Strada Education Network.

“The trip will be documented by Roadtrip Nation and shared for educational purposes to showcase the state’s breadth of career opportunities,” a spokesperson for Roadtrip Nation said in an email.

The show will air in mid-2020 on Roadtrip Nation’s digital platform, according to the spokesperson.

For qualifying students interested in making the trip, applications must be submitted by July 14 on the web at rtn.is/nevada

The application process has two rounds.

“In the first round, we’ll just ask some basic questions, like your name, email, and why you want to hit the road with us,” according to a spokesperson for Roadtrip Nation. “Applicants who move on to round 2 will be asked to make a short video answering a few more questions. (Don’t worry, we’re not looking for anything fancy, we just want to learn more about you and get a sense of your personality!) We may follow up on the phone with selected applicants to talk a bit more.”

The trip is set to occur in November.

According to Roadtrip’s website, the show might be able to work with students if they have prior commitments.

The chosen students will not have to pay any travel expenses for the trip. Roadtrip pays all travel expenses, including fuel, RV maintenance, tolls, flights and other expenses. The students will also receive a small daily stipend for food, according to information on roadtripnation.com

According to Roadtrip’ s website, students on the trip should expect the cameras in the RV to be on most of the time, though it’s not always the case. The footage will be turned into educational videos that may be shared across digital platforms.

Two crew members from Roadtrip Nation will be filming, with the most active days being those where interviews are taking place with professionals from the trip’s target industry, according to Roadtrip’s website.

The students will not only stay in the RV, but they will also be the drivers as well. According to Roadtrip’s website, training will be provided before the students leave for their trip.

A driver’s license is preferred but not required to apply, according to Roadtrip’s website.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com