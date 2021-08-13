100°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Opposition to solar continues by Beatty board

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 13, 2021 - 1:10 am
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Locals attend a June 29, 2021 meeting of ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Locals attend a June 29, 2021 meeting of the Beatty Town Advisory Board.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty resident Charlie Lix airs a list o ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty resident Charlie Lix airs a list of concerns about proposed solar projects in the area.

At its Aug. 8 meeting, the Beatty Town Advisory Board voted to send letters of opposition to two more solar energy projects, both of which were proposed for locations in Amargosa Valley.

“These are two more huge projects,” said board treasurer Erika Gerling. “We should comment and voice our objections because these things are going to keep coming.”

Karl Olson suggested that solar and wind energy developers should build their new projects in areas already visually disturbed by such development, and board chairman Randy Reed suggested that the test site could be used.

The board also named six members to its new solar energy project subcommittee: Debbie Baker, Ann Marchand, Laura Cunningham, Kevin Emmerich, Karl Olson, and Nancy Sollinger.

Baker and Marchand have been active in Beatty community affairs for many years. Cunningham and Emmerich, who live on a property north of town, are co-founders of Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit dedicated to defending the desert from development. Olson is the on-site volunteer caretaker of Rhyolite, and Sollinger, a former NCSD Board member, lives in Sarcobatus Flat near Scotty’s Junction.

The board also approved sending a letter of opposition to a proposal by the state to adopt the California low and zero emissions vehicle standards starting with model year 2025.

Reed, who introduced the matter, said it was just another example of “California pushing more rules on Nevada.” He also said that he thought it would make vehicles cost more.

Gerling pointed out that communities in Nye County have a hard time agreeing that what is good for one community is good for another, so she didn’t think “we’re going to agree that what’s good for California is good for all of Nevada.”

Olson said, “Each state should design their own standards, not adopt someone else’s,” to which Reed readily agreed.

Via telephone, board member Perry Forsyth added, “We should keep California crap in California.”

On a more positive note, the board voted to send a letter of support for Nye County Bill 2021-09 which would require marijuana businesses to obtain a letter of support or opposition from a town’s elected or advisory board as part of its application for a Special Use Permit.

“Now this is something I would like to support,” said Gerling. “The people in the community should have a say in what is happening in their town.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A county map of the United States and Puerto Rico shows percentage change in population from 20 ...
Census: Nevada ranks high in diversity, Hispanics fuel growth
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

An increase in Hispanic residents spurred growth in Nevada over the past decade, as the state’s white population fell to under 50 percent.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Veterans Memorial was filled with area residents ...
Purple Heart Day marked with solemn ceremony in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Without the courageous men and women who have stepped up to serve in the U.S. armed forces, both those who have fought battles and those who have supported the ones on the front lines, the United States would not be what it is today.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Name: Maddy Boruchowitz Parent: David & Stephanie Boruchowi ...
Miss Pahrump Pageant returns to Saddle West
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Six talented young women are vying to take home the Miss Pahrump Pageant crown this year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Logan Gernet, Valley Electric Association’s Vice Presiden ...
Regional wildfires impacting Valley’s power supply
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Valley Electric Association’s Vice President of Engineering, Operations, and Power Supply, Logan Gernet has previously worked at several different utility companies over the years.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Northbound Blagg Road was shut down for more than two hours ...
Commercial truck drops its load onto Highway 372
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No injuries were reported after the driver of a Pahrump Valley Disposal truck spilled its load while trying to negotiate the roundabout at Highway 372 at Blagg Road, just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Opposition to solar continues by Beatty board
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Late Tuesday night, Aug. 10, the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department was paged out for a structure fire near U.S. Highway 95 mile marker 62.

Getty Images Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on N ...
Viva Gold takes additional stake in Tonopah Gold Project
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Viva Gold staked an additional 69 unpatented lode mining claims at its Tonopah Gold Project on the Walker Lane mineral trend near Tonopah, according to a press release.

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, ...
VA healthcare website gets an update
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System launched its new website on Wednesday to improve the experience of users.