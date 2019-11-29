Ormsby to serve with Nevada Conservation Districts program

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that Zachary Ormsby has been hired as the new program manager for the Nevada Conservation Districts Program.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Zachary Ormsby will work with Nevada’s 28 conservation districts to help advance natural resource conservation and management throughout the state’s diverse rural and urban landscapes, the state announced.

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that Zachary Ormsby has been hired as the new program manager for the Nevada Conservation Districts Program.

Ormsby will work with Nevada’s 28 conservation districts to help advance natural resource conservation and management throughout the state’s diverse rural and urban landscapes, the department said in an announcement.

Ormsby is a native Nevadan with over 15 years of experience in project management and natural resource conservation. He has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of San Diego and a master’s degree in Geography with an emphasis in Natural Resource Planning from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Previously, Ormsby worked for the Nevada Division of State Parks as a conservation specialist. There, he spearheaded numerous conservation projects at the new Walker River State Recreation Area that focused on improving water quality and enhancing habitat for pollinator species, sage-grouse, and other native plant species, as well as expanding recreational access.

He has worked closely with a variety of state, federal, non-governmental organizations, and private agencies on a myriad of green energy projects, infrastructure developments, and the urban-wildland interface. Ormsby has also organized and co-chaired various climate change conferences and currently volunteers as a mentor to help educate Nevada’s youth about local wildlife conservation. birdwatching, and outdoor photography.

“We are very pleased to have Zachary take the helm of the Nevada Conservation Districts Program,” Dominique Etchegoyhen, deputy director of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said in a statement Nov. 25.

“We look forward to working with Zachary to foster environmental stewardship on the ground by bringing people together in locally-led conservation.”