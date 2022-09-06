P3 Health Partners Inc. acquires Pahrump Cardiology Family Practice

Pahrump Cardiology Family Practice joins P3’s existing clinic in town. The combined practice will offer current patients and the Pahrump community access to additional health care options close to home, according to company executives.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice has been acquired by P3 Health Partners Inc.

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company is expanding its footprint in Nye County after acquiring a cardiology and multi-specialty practice in Pahrump.

Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice joins P3’s existing clinic in town. The combined practice will offer current patients and the Pahrump community access to additional health care options close to home, according to company executives.

“The acquisition of Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice will help P3 Nevada build our presence in areas where we see the need to provide additional support to the Medicare Advantage members that we have the privilege and honor to serve,” said Dr. Sherif Abdou, P3’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “The facility provides direct access to multi-specialty care in Pahrump, which allows us to diagnose and treat patients quickly onsite in one location, without having to transport them to Las Vegas.”

The local operations can save patients critical time, money and also enhance their overall health care experience, Abdou said.

PCFP has 12 providers on staff, and provides patients with state-of-the-art health care professionals, resources and equipment. The new practice is now part of P3 Health Partners-Nevada, LLC, which has an expansive network of more than 400 affiliated primary care providers, 10 existing medical group clinics and supports approximately 20,000 patients throughout Clark and Nye counties.

“We share P3 Health Partners’ commitment of improving patient outcomes, lowering cost, and delivering a better health care experience,” said Dr. Tali Arik, M.D., cardiologist, president and chief medical officer, Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice. “Both companies take an entirely different approach to the health care model by treating the entire patient, not just the illness.”

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc. is a population health management company committed to transforming health care by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has a network of more than 2,500 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Its health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 18 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs.

For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on @p3healthpartners and Facebook.com/p3healthpartners.