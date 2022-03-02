Pahrump 8th-grader tops at local rodeo

The Nevada State High School Rodeo Association returned last weekend to McCullough Rodeo Arena at Petrack Park in Pahrump.

Eighth-grader Jace Jepson of Pahrump, won the junior high all-around division after dominating many events. He's shown here in this file photo from the 2021 rodeo event. (File photo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Eighth-grader Jace Jepson, of Pahrump, won the junior high all-around division after dominating many events.

He scored 27 points in the goat-tying division, placing first among 17 competitors; 14 points in the chute-dogging event to place sixth out of 11 competitors; 25 points in the ribbon-roping division to place third out of 22 competitors; 20 points in the saddle bronc competition placing first out of two competitors; 23 points in the team-roping division to place third out of 34 competitors; and 30 points in the tie-down roping division to capture another first-place finish.

The all-around winner of the rodeo is crowned based on point accumulations in several events.

About 200 middle- and high-school students from across the state attended the three-day event that wrapped up on Sunday, making it one of the largest crowds in the local rodeo’s history.

“It just keeps getting bigger and better every single year,” Buddy Krebbs, Pahrump Valley student rodeo adviser and an organizer of the event told KPVM-TV.

Krebbs said the annual event costs about $30,000 to produce, much of which was covered by community sponsorships and event raffles.

Garrett Jepson, of Pahrump, earned 22 points in the team-roping division to place fourth among 62 competitors. He also scored 14 points in the tie-down roping event to finish fifth among 18 competitors.

Cianna Metzger, of Tonopah, scored 8 points in the barrel-racing division to place eighth out of 48 competitors.

You can find full results at nevadastatehsra.net/2022.

Photographer Horace Langford captured these shots from the event.