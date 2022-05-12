73°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump American Legion hosting Rib Extravaganza for veterans

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 12, 2022 - 10:19 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The American Legion Post #22 shares space with the VFW at 46 ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The American Legion Post #22 shares space with the VFW at 4651 Homestead Road and will be hosting a special event on May 21 in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

May is Military Appreciation Month and with nearly 6,000 veterans who call Pahrump home, there could be no better time to shine the spotlight on the brave men and women who stepped up to military duty, making personal sacrifices in the name of defending freedom.

Seizing on on the opportunity to celebrate the annual observance of Military Appreciation Month, the American Legion Post #22, in cooperation with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054, will be hosting a special event entitled the “Support Our Veterans Rib Extravaganza” and the entire community is invited.

American Legion member Bruce Schoenberger has been helping to promote the upcoming event and he is hopeful that it will not only spark interest in the shindig itself, but also raise awareness of the fact that Military Appreciation Month takes place every May, as it has since 1999. As Schoenberger noted, “Veterans often don’t get the recognition they deserve other than on normal holidays such as Veterans Day.”

Schoenberger also remarked that the relationship between the American Legion and the VFW in Pahrump is somewhat unique in that the two organizations, though separate entities with different members, share resources and energy to bolster each other’s efforts.

“The American Legion shares the location with the VFW and has for over 20 years,” Schoenberger said. “I’m not sure that our community at large even understands that, or what these organizations do for veterans. Although they are separate, all the volunteers and everyone work well together to benefit the veterans.”

The post is often used as a venue for meal-centered events and Schoenberger said all of those events are open to the public, not just veterans, with no membership to either the VFW or American Legion required. The volunteers from the two veterans’ organizations regularly team up for food preparation and service, with Schoenberger adding, “As volunteers, our goal is to keep prices down, or lower, for the vets in these trying times.”

The Support Our Veterans Rib Extravaganza will kick off at 11 a.m. next Saturday and event organizers have worked to put together a mouthwatering menu to entice the appetite.

The rib lunch plate, which will sell for $12, will include smoked baby back ribs that have been hand-rubbed in a spice blend with a smoky flavor and then gently basted in a hint of barbecue basting sauce, along with homemade, ultra-cheesy macaroni and cheese and a slightly crunchy, no-mayo coleslaw.

The event will also include all beef, kosher hotdogs with golden fries for $5 a plate. Additional hotdogs will be $4 each and there will be chili-cheese fries offered for $4 a basket and fresh fruit cups available for $3 each.

The VFW bar will be open with an assortment of drinks, including margaritas, wine, spirits, domestic and imported beers and other drink specials, such as Jell-O shots.

A 50/50 raffle will be held, with 50% of the proceeds to go to the American Legion and the other 50% to go to a lucky winner. For the youngsters and teens, there will be patriotic comic books to peruse and Mike Hickey will be providing live entertainment with special guest performers.

The Support Our Veterans Rib Extravaganza is set for Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or until all the food is gone. The post is located at 4651 S. Homestead Road.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Water District Governing board held its firs ...
New water board members won’t follow path of former leaders
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Water District Governing Board held its first meeting in almost a year with four newly appointed members that are set on changing the board’s direction.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Wild West Extravaganza was held May 6-8 at Petrac ...
Wild West Extravaganza takes over Petrack Park in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada is known as a bastion of the Old West where many of the traditions of the past are still celebrated with gusto and each year, the town of Pahrump plays host to an event dedicated to reviving that past, the Wild West Extravaganza.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times DAV Chapter #15 members Buddy Tisdale and David Feltenberger ...
How Forget-Me-Nots support Pahrump’s disabled veterans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 of Pahrump hosted its semi-annual Forget-Me-Not fundraiser this past weekend, setting up in front of local stores to collect donations and distribute information about the nonprofit’s mission and purpose.

Beatty solar project raises questions
Beatty solar project raises questions
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Solar committee criticized for lack of transparency over dealings with NextEra energy project.

J.G. Johnson Elementary principal retiring
J.G. Johnson Elementary principal retiring
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Debbie Carle has been a part of the Nye County School District since 1998.

(iStock) Live racing at the proposed Pahrump track would run from late October until the end of ...
Plan would bring state’s first major harness racing track to Pahrump
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Developers have outlined the framework for a mega-entertainment facility here that could include a 40,000-square-foot resort casino centered around a ⅞-mile track, with stables for 280 racing horses.