85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump area teens invited to “Kick It”

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 30, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Getty Images Substance abuse prevention is a key goal for Serenity Mental Health, which is host ...
Getty Images Substance abuse prevention is a key goal for Serenity Mental Health, which is hosting a "Let's Kick It" event on Saturday and hoping to sign up students for a free substance abuse and violence prevention class.

Pahrump area middle school and high school students are invited out for an evening of fun and interaction at the upcoming “Let’s Kick It” event, set for tomorrow, Saturday, May 1.

Students in grades six through 12 will be able to take part in games and activities as well as face painting and body art, enjoy some music with a DJ live on site and chow down on some hot and delicious pizza, all at no cost, thanks to the efforts of local health care provider Serenity Mental Health.

The Let’s Kick It event is geared toward engaging with youth and giving them an opportunity to enjoy a good time, yes, but there is much more that Serenity Mental Health owner Gaby Cruz and her team hope to be able to accomplish during the event.

At its core, the event is intended to help Serenity Health in its mission to connect youth with drug abuse prevention and violence prevention classes that can in turn help keep those students from straying down a negative path.

“We got a SAPTA (Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Agency) grant for $20,000 for drug and alcohol prevention,” Cruz told the Pahrump Valley Times regarding the inspiration for the Let’s Kick It event. “The Nevada statistics for drug and alcohol prevention programs for teens is extremely low, we’re like the bottom of the barrel, so we are hoping to have a big event on Saturday. We hired DJ Franzen from 103.9 radio station, he’s going to go live from the party and he’s going to DJ for us. We’ve ordered pizza and snacks and we really hope to be able to bring the teens out so we can meet the teen community.”

Cruz said she and a fellow clinician will have a booth set up at the event where students will be able to register for a substance abuse and violence prevention class, which will be held virtually.

“We’ve purchased little bags and we’ll be putting the student manuals for that class in the bags and handing them out. We are really trying to push this!” Cruz said. “It’s been so hard to reach the population, especially in the school district with the pandemic, it’s been really difficult. But everything is going to be over the online platform Zoom, so there is no reason these kids can’t sign up. I’m hoping we can sign up 100 teens at the event, that’s my goal.”

As for Serenity Health’s overall goal in using the $20,000 in grant funds, the company is aiming to provide “…200 to 250 evidence-based substance abuse prevention education and training classes in both peer-appropriate group and individual settings,” according to a scope of work provided by the health care company.

The effort extends beyond just Nye County, as well, with Lincoln and Esmeralda County youth part of the target audience too.

“Using the Botvin Life-Skills Transitions and Training curriculum, prevention approaches will focus on helping participants gain competency and develop skills to prevent substance use, refrain from violence and avoid other health risk behaviors. Participants will also develop knowledge in drug resistance, social competency, and personal self-management skills. Through these interventions, participants will decrease harmful behaviors and strengthen healthy positive behaviors,” the scope of work outlines.

Parents are also able to register for a separate educational class, with both classes for youth and adults offered in English and Spanish.

The Let’s Kick It event is set for Saturday, May 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Serenity Mental Health, 2280 E. Calvada Blvd. in Pahrump. Students are asked to bring their student IDs with them.

For more information call 775-751-5211.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The vaccination rollout continues in Nevada and Serenity ...
Serenity Health in Pahrump moving into vaccines
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Serenity Mental Health in Pahrump has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic almost from the moment a state of emergency was declared in Nevada, creating a partnership with Nye County to provide testing for the virus and now, the health care company is expanding its efforts to battle the pandemic by moving into vaccine administration as well.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has dictated in his emergency ...
Nye County assuming local control of pandemic
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Tomorrow, May 1, Nye County will officially assume control over nearly every aspect of the mitigation and management of the COVID-19 pandemic within its boundaries, with one very notable exception. Despite Nye County commissioners’ unanimous vote to rescind the requirement that its citizens wear masks when interacting with others in a public setting, the statewide mask mandate still stands and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has made it clear that any endeavor to sidestep that mandate is null and void.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Senior Center staff and are looking forward to ret ...
Pahrump Senior Center readying to reopen
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After more than a year of an eerie, deafening silence in the Pahrump Senior Center’s main dining room, officials there are now rejoicing that the facility will open its doors to the community on Monday, May 3, much to the delight of area seniors.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Debby Woodland of Great Basin Water Co. is seen handing a go ...
Pahrump celebrates Earth and Arbor Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With bright morning sunlight shining down and winds gusting through the valley, it seemed as if the ever-capricious Mother Nature herself was in attendance at this year’s Earth and Arbor Day celebration, doing her best to try the patience and persistence of event volunteers intent on spreading the message of environmental awareness, but they were not to be daunted.

One person was taken to a hospital after a "large structure" fire in Pahrump on Tuesday, Nov. 2 ...
Spontaneous combustion ignites fire in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of fires, a motor vehicle crash and one rescue assignment kept area fire crews quite active this month.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ricardo Lopez, Beatty town custodian (cen ...
Beatty board honors town employees
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“Better late than never” is how Beatty Town Advisory Board treasurer Erika Gerling described the service awards presented to the town’s employees at the board’s April 26 meeting. All three were due to receive the recognition last year, but the process got lost under the pandemic.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty residents listen to a presentation ...
Corvus shares plans for North Bullfrog
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Citing a “robust economic potential at a gold price of $1,500 an ounce,” Michael Young, project manager, gave the Beatty Town Advisory Board a presentation April 26 on Corvus Gold’s plans for its North Bullfrog project.