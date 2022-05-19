67°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump butterfly release a tribute to lives lost

By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 19, 2022 - 12:45 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Karen Rubel, president and CEO of Nathan Adelson Hospice a ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Karen Rubel, president and CEO of Nathan Adelson Hospice and Cheryl Johnston, NAH Pahrump clinical manager, show the small cardboard boxes containing their butterflies.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Robby LeBlanc played “Cavatina” on his acoustic guitar ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Robby LeBlanc played “Cavatina” on his acoustic guitar. This 1970’s classical guitar composition by Stanley Myers was popularized as the theme from “The Deer Hunter.” He also performed Alan Silvestri’s theme song from “Forrest Gump,” as the live butterflies were released.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An attendee of the annual butterfly release ceremony watch ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An attendee of the annual butterfly release ceremony watches as his butterflies awaken.

One hundred live butterflies were released during the annual Nathan Adelson Hospice butterfly release at the Calvada Eye this past Sunday.

The butterflies were sold out for this year by April 25, but everyone in the Pahrump community was welcome at this ceremony of life, regardless.

Butterflies symbolize metamorphosis – change – from one physical state to another. The live release was an occasion to honor and remember loved ones, and also mark the metamorphosis of those left behind. Coordinated by the Center for Compassionate Care, a non-profit division of Nathan Adelson Hospice, the message was restoration and peace for the families’ and caregivers’ spirits.

NAH Pahrump Clinical Manager Cheryl Johnston briefly addressed those gathered, then introduced Karen Rubel, president and CEO of NAH. Rubel and Johnston honored two fallen NAH medical professionals lost this past year: Dr. William V. Craig, and nurse Stanley Cuaresma.

Theirs were the first butterflies released.

Chaplain Richard Martin acknowledged the grief journey of those present, reassuring them that healing does not mean forgetting. Vivian McCuneo of NAH read a poem “A Butterfly Story.”

Robby LeBlanc played “Cavatina” on his acoustic guitar. This 1970’s classical composition by Stanley Myers was popularized as the theme from “The Deer Hunter.”

LeBlanc said he was inspired just Saturday morning to also perform Alan Silvestri’s theme song from “Forrest Gump,” as the live butterflies were released.

“I’ve lost five loved ones over the past two years. Five.” he said. “I’m still attending the grief counseling sessions coordinated by the hospice. When they said they wanted live music for the butterfly release, I volunteered immediately.”

Stephanie Forbes, philanthropy officer out of the Las Vegas headquarters, coordinated the event. “It’s been celebrate and honor their loved ones. We saw a lot of smiles, we saw a lot of tears.”

Native American tradition holds that a wish or a message whispered to a butterfly will be granted when it flies up into the heavens. The Nathan Adelson Hospice butterfly release helped many find peace and healing, as it has for over two decades.

The service culminated as families released live butterflies from their tiny, triangular shipping boxes. At the prompt, the boxes were carefully opened so that the butterflies could awaken from their dormant state. Stephanie Forbes explained that NAH families had received letters this spring, inviting them to purchase a butterfly for $25.

“We were working on butterfly time this Sunday. There is a brief optimal time for the butterflies to come out of dormancy,” she said.

There were two butterflies in each box, and upon release, they needed five to 10 minutes to stretch their wings and absorb sunshine so that they could fly.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Fairground OHV park groundbreaking took place i ...
Officials seek funds for new convention center as part of Pahrump Fairgrounds development
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County and the town of Pahrump have been making steady strides in the last few years toward developing the Pahrump Fairgrounds and Tim Sutton, manager for both the town and county, outlined all that has been accomplished at the site and what’s still to come in the future.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Attendees of the public scoping meeting wa ...
Greenlink opponents fear it will open ‘Pandora’s box’
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many are expressing economic and environmental concerns about the instrusive power project that will run transmission lines through Beatty and other parts of Nye County.

 
‘We want to know what’s out there’: Pentagon officials testify in UFO hearing
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pentagon officials testified Tuesday that the number of reports of unexplained aerial phenomena has increased, but there has been no evidence found to indicate the activity is from otherworldly aliens. Nye County has long been a hotspot for UFO sightings.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Community Library Director Vanja Anderson is eager t ...
Meet Pahrump’s new librarian
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been nearly one year since the Pahrump Community Library has had a permanent library director but the search for a new leader is now at an end, with Vanja Anderson officially accepting an employment offer from the Pahrump Library Board of Trustees this month

Getty Images The American Legion is challenging the community to contribute donations to help m ...
How you can support local veterans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump community challenged to provide free meals for vets at upcoming Rib Extravaganza.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map, found on the U.S. Drought Monitor website, shows ...
Burn ban begins May 23
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The burn moratorium will continue until late fall and will not be lifted until temperatures are consistently below 90 degrees, which generally occurs in mid-to-late October.