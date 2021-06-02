86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump Class of 2021 ceremony complete

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 2, 2021 - 5:18 am
 
Updated June 2, 2021 - 7:00 am
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Following an unconventional graduation observance last year, ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Following an unconventional graduation observance last year, students and faculty saw the largest graduation class in school history at Pahrump Valley High School for the 2021 commencement ceremony on Friday evening, May 28.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Following closing remarks from Principal George Campnell and ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Following closing remarks from Principal George Campnell and the long-established tradition of turning of the tassels, the Pahrump Valley High School Class of 2021, tossed their mortar board caps high in the sky, marking the end of their high school years.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Hundreds of family and friends filled the overflow seating s ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Hundreds of family and friends filled the overflow seating section in the bleachers after the limited field seating reached capacity during the commencement ceremony.
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Shockley PVHS Pahrump Valley High School Valedictorian Makayla Gent, ...
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Shockley PVHS Pahrump Valley High School Valedictorian Makayla Gent, at right, and Salutatorian Kathryn Daffer received their respective honors during the special Senior Awards Night ceremony on Wednesday, May 26.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Miryam Aguilar, left, and Noemi Maldonado share a tender mo ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Miryam Aguilar, left, and Noemi Maldonado share a tender moment following Friday's graduation ceremony. Both, who plan to attend college, are members of Pahrump Valley High School's National Honor Society.

For the Pahrump Valley High School Class of 2021, Friday evening’s commencement ceremony is now a fond memory.

More than 260 seniors made the walk to mark the largest graduation class in school history.

One such student was Miryam Aguilar who said she was both nervous and excited about taking the next step in her life.

Aguilar, a member of the PVHS National Honor Society, and senior class officer, attended Hafen Elementary School in Pahrump years back.

“It all just seemed to go by so quickly and it doesn’t feel real at all, because it feels surreal,” Aguilar said. “I will definitely miss playing sports with everyone and getting to see everyone every day, especially with moving on with our careers and figuring out what we want to do with our lives.”

Aguilar also spoke about her post-high school plans in terms of her career choice, noting that Advanced Placement Government was one of her favorite classes.

“I’m going to start off in community college and then I want to go to a university to study veterinary science,” she said. “My favorite class was definitely AP government. Mrs. Martin has made every single moment of this year incredible, especially with the pandemic.”

Classmate Noemi Maldonado, also a member of the National Honor Society, as well as senior class officer, said she is definitely ready to move on to the next stage of her life.

“I feel so relieved, like a weight has been lifted off of my shoulders,” she said. “Honestly, I’m ready to move on to the next stage of my life,” she said. “For sure I will miss going on outings with my friends. We would usually go on coffee trips or maybe shopping trips around town. So for sure, I will miss that.”

Regarding her college plans, Maldonado said she will attend Washington State University to study biology.

Moreover, Maldonado noted that Student Council Government was tops among her favorite studies at PVHS.

“I ended up joining this year because a lot of other students didn’t have the opportunity to come to school this year,” she said. Fortunately I did, so I tried to dedicate some of my time just to the community. As far as my grades overall, I struggled a bit, but I definitely picked them up.”

Principal George Campnell, who provided the welcoming and closing remarks, along with leading the students in the tradition of the turning of the tassels, noted that earlier this year he wasn’t quite certain whether the school would hold a conventional, and time-honored graduation ceremony due to the pandemic.

“Back in February, I wouldn’t have dreamed that we would have had the opportunity to have a traditional graduation,” he recalled. “But as COVID-19 restrictions started to relax, we started talking about doing it, and the closer we got, the more restrictions that were loosened and we were able for the most part to have a fully traditional graduation ceremony.”

Campbell also gave high praise to all of the faculty members who scrambled to do the necessary work in order to hold this year’s commencement ceremony at the school.

“They did a phenomenal job on short notice,” he said. “They just put in extra hours, hard work and I really want to give those folks credit, especially Jennifer Shockley, for getting this organized.

“This was the largest graduating class, so we set the record this year, and we are very proud of that, considering that we survived this pandemic and our staff and students buckled down and they really came through with flying colors.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Screenshot This screenshot shows just a few of the notable musical entertainers that will take ...
Pahrump Music Festival kicks off tomorrow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many weeks of eager anticipation and building excitement, the Pahrump Music Festival is now right around the corner and the town is in store for a full four days of festive fun at Petrack Park.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows Veterans Appreciation Barbecue attende ...
DAV hosting Veterans Appreciation BBQ this Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit organization made up of former military service members who are dedicated to bettering the lives of their fellow veterans. Through a wide variety of efforts and activities, the DAV helps encourage and enable veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity, and locally, one of those enterprises is the DAV Chapter #15’s annual Veterans Appreciation Barbecue.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The town of Tonopah's request for $150,000 to fund the purch ...
Nye County prioritizes coronavirus block grant applications
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has created quite a bit of fallout over the past 14 months but not all has been negative, with certain positive highlights coming out of the public health crisis.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Cardiology & Family Practice currently has two ...
Woman trekking across Nevada stops in Nye
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Cardiology is continuing to expand with new services and a third location on the way thanks to the growing demand for health care services.

Getty Images Stargazers can catch some views in Tonopah at a monthly event starting on Saturda ...
Woman trekking across Nevada stops in Nye
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

If you want to see clear, dark skies, Tonopah is the place to do it.

Getty Images More than 900,000 payments, with a value of approximately $1.9 billion, went to e ...
Economic Impact Payments total more than $3.5 billion
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced May 26 that they have disbursed more than 1.8 million additional Economic Impact Payments under the American Rescue Plan.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Most lawmakers not willing to use public dollars to woo Athletics
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As the 2021 Legislature comes to a close, there appears to be a little appetite to commit public money for a new baseball stadium to woo the Oakland Athletics to Nevada.

Christopher Leach
Cleaning worker suspected of theft
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the employee of a local cleaning business on suspicion of theft.