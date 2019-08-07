83°F
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump comic store hosts event for popular game

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 7, 2019
 

People of all ages stopped by a Pahrump-based comic and game store this summer to try out a recently released interactive game with a theme of Harry Potter.

Hypno Comics and Games in Pahrump held an event in Pahrump in July at its 1231 S. Loop Road location that brought out locals and others to try out the newly released Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, an augmented reality mobile game.

George Chase of Hypno Comics said the event was “just something free for everybody to get together and have some fun and play the new Harry Potter game.”

Prizes and giveaways were also part of the event at Hypno, according to Chase.

Hypno was also serving “butterbeer” during the July event. Butterbeer was a featured drink in the Harry Potter film series.

In the early hours of Hypno’s event, people walked from the comic store to destinations just steps away from the store, but the game isn’t just in one spot.

Chase said the game is from the makers of the popular Pokémon GO game that had people traveling to destinations all over Pahrump and beyond.

The new Harry Potter game, offered by Niantic Inc., is more interactive than Pokémon, according to Chase.

“It’s from the same company as Pokémon GO, but this one’s a little more interactive because you’re actually casting spells, you can mix potions,” he said.

Hypno opened its door in Pahrump more than a year and a half ago, according to Chase. The shop moved from Ventura, California.

“Our store in California was voted No. 3 best comic shop in the country by Travel and Leisure Magazine,” Chase said.

For more information on Hypno, call 775-751-5151 or find the store on Facebook under Hypno Comics &Games.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @MeehanLv

