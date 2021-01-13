64°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump couple arrested on suspicion of child abuse

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 13, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Terry Svejda
Terry Svejda
Angela Svejda
Angela Svejda

A Pahrump couple are facing child abuse, neglect, and endangerment charges after Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence on New Year’s Eve regarding a domestic disturbance.

As stated in the arrest report, Deputy Isaac Champlin arrived at the undisclosed residence where he met with the alleged victim, identified as Terry Svejda, who asserted that his wife of 17 years, identified as Angela Svejda, allegedly struck him numerous times with a closed fist and a metal knife sharpener.

“The victim stated he had been in verbal arguments with the suspect for the past several days,” Champlin said in the report. “He stated he was injured during the incident, and I observed the victim had minor lacerations to his left wrist, right hand and the lower part of his left cheek. He declined medical attention.”

Wretched living conditions

As he continued the initial investigation, Deputy Champlin described the conditions inside the three-bedroom, two-bath triple-wide modular home.

“Upon entering the home to speak with the suspect of the domestic battery, I observed the residence was overwhelmed with various trash and property,” Champlin stated in the report. “There were narrow pathways throughout the residence, lined with garbage, rotting food, animal feces and numerous other items. To access some areas of the inside of the residence, it required physically climbing over trash and property to gain access.”

Champlin also stated that the conditions were the same throughout the entire home.

Children slept on couch

Champlin also stated that at least two of the bedrooms, which were identified as the children’s bedrooms, were inundated with trash, dirt, animal feces, property and old rotting food.

“Only one of the two bedrooms had a bed within the room and the children stated they sleep on the couch most of the time,” he indicated in the report. “The area where the couch is placed was covered with clothing, food items, property and the carpet was stained with animal feces. The conditions of the residence were beyond what could be fathomed as acceptable or habitable. The deplorable living conditions the children were subjected to presented a clear opportunity of bodily or mental harm.”

Terry and Angela Svejda were both arrested on suspicion of child abuse, neglect, and endangerment charges, by placing his children in a situation where they may suffer physical or mental suffering as result of abuse or neglect.

Terry has since been released on a $5,000 bond.

Angela was also arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic battery. She was released on her own recognizance.

The couple’s three children were removed from the home.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office is forming what's termed a " ...
Sheriff’s office seeking civilian volunteers for group
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good men and women to serve in a new civilian volunteer group termed the “Rapid Response Team.”

Getty Images Even those who have a will or estate plan in place might need to be more open abou ...
Survey finds many need to work on estate planning
Staff Report

The global focus on COVID-19 over the past year has caused people to evaluate aspects of financial security that they might previously have put off — most importantly, creating a will and an estate plan. But the Q4 Wells Fargo/Gallup Investor and Retirement Optimism Index shows that while some progress has been made in this area, many investors have more work to do.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Unemployment claims rise more than 17% in Nevada
Staff Report

Initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,461 for the week ending Jan. 2, up 1,252 claims, or 17.4%, compared to the previous week’s total of 7,209 claims, according to data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
Eligible PPP expenses now deductible, IRS rules
Staff Report

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Monday issued guidance allowing deductions for the payments of eligible expenses when such payments would result or be expected to result in the forgiveness of a covered loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Trash along the roadways in Nye County is a continual proble ...
Don’t trash Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone who has traveled in the town of Pahrump or throughout Nye County has likely witnessed the unfortunate fact for themselves: the county’s roadways are littered with trash. From fast food bags and cups to cigarette butts purposely discarded and even entire sacks of household waste that have accidentally flown out of the back of a vehicle, the signs of local littering are easy to spot.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
All but two Nevada counties again flagged for COVID risk
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

All Nevada counties, with the exceptions of Storey and White Pine, were flagged this week for elevated disease transmission, said Julia Peek, deputy administrator of community health services and Dr. Carmen Ponce, an epidemiologist with the state Department of Health and Human Services during the state’s daily COVID-19 update for the media on Monday.

Getty Images If Get My Payment on IRS.gov shows a date a payment was mailed, watch the mail fo ...
Many will get economic impact payments via card
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service are sending approximately $8 million second Economic Impact Payments by prepaid debit card.

Getty Images
COVID-19 vaccine, care included in exchange plans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With only days remaining in open enrollment for 2021 health coverage, Nevada Health Link is reminding Nevadans that all plans include access to COVID-19 related diagnosis and treatment, including COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.