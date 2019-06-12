Pahrump couple winners in tractor contest

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Clarence Wenham sits aboard his brand new Yanmar tractor, which he recently won via a contest on the internet. Valued at $28,000, Wenham, who was born and raised on a farm, said he plans to keep the tractor. To add a bit of irony to his big win, Wenham is also employed at Pahrump's Tractor Supply Company on Highway 372.

Pahrump residents Clarence and Polly Wenham are true winners.

While surfing the internet earlier this year, Mr. Wenham noticed an advertisement, promoting what was billed as “The Yanmar America, Great Tractor Giveaway,” which ran from Feb 13, through Mar 31, and granted interested individuals the opportunity to win a Yanmar 424 SA tractor, and he did just that.

He won, and it was purely on a whim he noted.

Full disclosure, Wenham, who has two jobs, is a part-time contracted maintenance employee for the Pahrump Valley Times, while his wife Polly maintains a front office clerk position for the publication.

“I looked at the website and it was about three days before the deadline to sign up to win the tractor,” Mr. Wenham said. “I entered it just for the heck of it because I figured I never win anything anyway. About a month later, I got a call that said I won the tractor. It’s a 24-horsepower four-wheel-drive Yanmar tractor with a loader.”

The Wenhams were apprised of their win in early April, so says Yanmar America Agricultural Division’s National Sales Manager, Don Thomas.

“It’s great to see a couple that not only appreciates Yanmar quality, but also plans to get good use from the tractor they have won,” Thomas said in a news release. “It’s a great tractor, and we know it will provide them with many years of reliable service.”

Being born and raised on a farm, Wenham, who is also an Army Vietnam veteran, knows a thing or two about tractors.

The Wenhams plan to keep the Yanmar tractor, valued at more than $28,000.

Mr. Wenham also pointed out a bit of a peculiar twist connected to the couple’s new-found prosperity.

“I also work at the Tractor Supply Company on Highway 372, so it’s pretty ironic,” he said with a laugh. “I know how to operate a tractor because I was born and raised on a farm. I’m going to keep it. I don’t want to sell it.”

The Wenhams noted that their current property is the perfect size to use their new Yanmar tractor.

