Pahrump emergency calls include fires, fatal wreck

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews were met with heavy fire conditions upon entering a home along the 700 block of West Gally Road at 9 a.m. on Dec. 6. One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene before returning to duty.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Two people were killed following a head-on crash along Highway 95 on Tuesday Nov. 26. Fire Chief Scott Lewis said multiple occupants sustained critical injuries and were transported to area medical facilities.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash along Dandelion Street just west of Highway 160 on Monday afternoon Dec. 9. The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating the exact cause of the collision.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to two fires on consecutive days.

Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to a barbecue fire along the 1100 block of South Sixshooter Avenue at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec. 5.

“Crews arrived to find an extinguished barbecue that had been placed on an enclosed rear porch,” he said. “The propane was disconnected from the grill and the structure was checked for extension, but no extension was found and no injuries were reported.”

Home destroyed by fire

The following day, fire crews were summoned to the 700 block of West Gally Road for a structure fire at 9 a.m.

“Crews arrived on location to find fire showing through the roof of a two-story single-family dwelling,” Lewis said. “Crews commenced a modified interior attack, with a quick initial attack on the heavy body of fire presenting through the windows of the first floor. They then entered the structure after breaching the main door.”

Upon entry, Lewis said crews encountered heavy fire conditions on the first floor of the residence.

“It was through the roof and also trying to extend up to the second floor,” he said. “Crews quickly controlled the fire and conducted primary and secondary searches. The building was found to be unoccupied at the time of the fire. The deputy state fire marshal was requested, and investigated the fire, which at this point appears to be accidental in nature. It remains under investigation. There was also one injury where a firefighter sustained a neck strain during the overhaul when he was hooking the ceiling. He was not transported, but he was treated at the scene and returned to duty.”

Driver transported after rollover crash

On Sunday, Dec. 8, emergency crews were dispatched for a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 160 near Osky Street just before 7:30 p.m.

“Crews arrived during a torrential downpour of rain and hail where they found the one-vehicle rollover as reported,” Lewis said. “While there was no entrapment, one patient was transported to the local hospital.”

Highway 95 fatal collision

Lewis also provided information regarding a fatal two-vehicle, head-on crash with multiple occupants entrapped inside the vehicles along Highway 95 on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at approximately 4:30 p.m.

At least one vehicle was engulfed in flames upon arrival.

“As a result of the initial report, the Pahrump heavy rescue apparatus and a medic unit were dispatched to the area,” Lewis said. “Upon arrival, we found a two-vehicle accident with one vehicle resting on its roof. There was one victim in each of the vehicles who were deceased. Both were heavily entrapped. Two children and an adult female were transported to Lathrop Wells, where a landing zone was managed for two Mercy airships. The adult female was transported to a Las Vegas-based trauma center by Pahrump Medic 5. Pahrump Heavy Rescue 1 and Beatty Fire crews remained on scene and worked together to recover the two deceased individuals.”

