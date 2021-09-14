89°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump fire crews return home

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 14, 2021 - 2:21 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of four Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services me ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The team of four Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services members was mobilized this month for a 14-day deployment to help support the Caldor wildfire in the South Lake Tahoe region. The crew recently returned back home safe and sound, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

The assemblage of Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services personnel recently returned home after assisting crews fighting the Caldor wildfire in the South Lake Tahoe area.

Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis said a team of four was mobilized this month for a 14-day deployment.

The crew consisted of a member of Nye County Emergency Management, a Pahrump volunteer firefighter, along with a firefighter/paramedic and a Pahrump firefighter advanced emergency medical technician.

Lewis noted that the action came about by way of what’s known as an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).

“It’s an interstate system for requesting mutual aid,” he said. “Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue was asked to send resources to the Caldor Fire, and the primary objective was to backfill empty stations to assure the continuity of service in that particular area, while their primary crews were out fighting the wildland fire.”

Lewis also noted that the action involved creating a Southern Nevada Strike Team, which are all similar resources consisting of Type-1 Engines.

“We sent our Engine-1 with a crew that consisted of members of the Department of Emergency Management, volunteers and career staff,” he said. “They all went up together as a collective team and they were assigned to the Incline Village Station 11, and they handled the responses out of that station until they were released later. They have since returned and everybody is safe.”

Notably, Lewis said the crews felt a sense of great pride by assisting in the wildland fire suppression which, according to the Caldor Fire Incident Information System, was 68 percent contained as of Tuesday afternoon Sept. 14, but has burned more than 219,000 acres and destroyed 782 homes.

Additionally, Lewis said fire crews in the region are still experiencing catastrophic conditions as well as the potential for even further extension of the fire.

“Fortunately, they are making good progress on the Nevada side, but the California side obviously still has its challenges, and of course, everybody’s watching the Caldor Fire very, very closely,” he noted. “Recently some favorable conditions have improved for their ability to contain that fire and we hope that continues, however, there are additional fires breaking out throughout California and if that continues to happen, we stand ready to assist further.”

The Caldor Fire Incident Information System noted that 3,771 personnel are actively battling the fire which has also damaged 81 structures and caused injuries to one first responder and two civilians.

Pahrump Valley Times Editor Jeffrey Meehan contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Chicken Ranch brothel in Pahrump, seen in 2019. (Pahrump Valley Times)
Lawsuit aims to end prostitution in Nevada
By David Ferrara Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Two women who claim they were forced into sex trafficking have filed a lawsuit against Nevada officials and others over the state’s lax prostitution laws.

A recreational area for inmates at Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center is pictured. (B ...
Health board votes to require vaccinations for all prison employees
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Board of Health voted Friday to require vaccinations for all Department of Corrections employees and workers at state institutions with “vulnerable populations.”

 
Voices of the unvaccinated: Nevadans explain decisions to shun shots
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

They’ve been warned, ridiculed, cajoled, induced, even threatened, but they still have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s what they said when we asked them to explain.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Comptroller Savannah Rucker heads the Nye County ...
Nye County finance to hire two new staff members
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With Nye County still in the midst of administering its CARES Act and COVID Relief Program grant programs and another round of several million dollars in relief funding coming from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, the Nye County Finance Department is now seeking to hire two new grants financial analysts in the coming weeks to help bear the immense workload associated with overseeing those funds.

jw.org Survivors of 9/11 find comfort by sharing their respective stories and recollections of ...
Post-9/11, some found healing by helping others
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Americans and the world observe the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks tomorrow, a religious organization is delivering a message of hope.

Deanna O'Brien/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows Zambelli Fireworks pyr ...
Pahrump Fall Festival to open with a bang
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Fall Festival is less than two weeks away and after having to cancel in 2020, event organizers are striving to make the return of the festival a total blast for the entire community. As such, town and county officials have been working hard to bring together all of the traditional elements of the Fall Festival while also incorporating several new features, one of which is set to kick off the festival with a bang.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center