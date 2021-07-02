85°F
Pahrump Fireworks Show sure to be sensational

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 2, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2019 shows the scene at Petrack Park during the town's annual Fireworks Show. This year's event will take place Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m.
Eddie O'Brien/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The firing guns, or racks as Zambelli crews call them, are all set up at Petrack Park in readiness for the 2021 Pahrump Fireworks Show.
Eddie O'Brien/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the electronic firing board used for the Pahrump Fireworks Show, with all the lights glowing red, meaning the board is armed and ready for action.

“The Fourth of July is the day we celebrate our freedom, which is fought for every day. It is why we are able to come together to enjoy as family and friends, unified with every explosion in the sky as a symbol of that freedom. Come join us, you won’t want to miss it!”

It was a statement made by Eddie O’Brien, a pyrotechnician with Zambelli Fireworks, who has been gearing up for the town of Pahrump’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show and is more than exuberant when it comes to this longstanding local tradition.

A lover of the artistry that a fireworks display can manifest, O’Brien is also a fierce patriot who holds the Independence Day holiday in high esteem and every ounce of his creativity has gone into planning this year’s show. He has pledged to make it one that will hold a special place in the memories of all who turn out to watch the brilliant spectacle and he is encouraging the whole community to attend.

The town of Pahrump Fireworks Show is set to take place on Sunday, July 4 at Petrack Park around 9 p.m., once absolute darkness has descended on the valley. The town has allocated a total of $27,000 to this year’s event and Zambelli Fireworks, the company contracted to provide the show yet again this year, has added to that amount with its own cash, all in an effort to make certain the show is one to remember.

“The O’Brien family has added to this show since 2017. We accent the sky with more firepower, which is what everyone wants to see,” O’Brien told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I started a GoFundMe page back in January which attracted a couple of donors that contributed toward this year’s show. We (O’Brien family) put up the rest, which is $2,000. Donors included my sister Deanna, Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II and a coworker of mine, Elizabeth.”

The Fireworks Show is set to run for approximately 30 minutes and as O’Brien noted, “The playlist includes songs that symbolize that no matter what, we must always be strong and fight on.”

The music to accompany the Pahrump Fireworks Show will be simulcast this year as well, so that attendees can tune in on their radios to ensure they get the full experience of the musical notes intertwining with the burst of color and light. The simulcast is being put together in partnership with ACE Country Radio and attendees can tune in to 103.1 FM to listen.

There will be no restrictions on attendance this year as there were last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents and visitors are invited to settle in at the park with blankets, chairs and canopies for the evening and there will be no requirements for wearing face masks or social distancing.

Traffic control will be provided by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and its auxiliary but there will be no road closures for attendees to contend with.

As a final note, O’Brien took a moment to offer some precautionary advise to those who plan to attend the show Sunday night, encouraging residents to make sure they stay hydrated and reminding them that attendees are not permitted to bring their own fireworks to the park. Only Zambelli is authorized to discharge the explosions on Sunday. In addition, he asked that people please respect the barriers that have been erected around the fireworks staging area, which are intended to keep everyone safe during the event.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

