42°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

Pahrump garbage rate increase rescinded

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 29, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The garbage collection rate increase approved by the Nye Cou ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The garbage collection rate increase approved by the Nye County Commission on Dec. 30, 2020 has been rescinded and will be readdressed at an upcoming meeting of the commission.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump residents will now pay 19% more for garbage collecti ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump residents will now pay 19% more for garbage collection services following approval of a rate increase by the Nye County Commission.

As one of its final acts before the changeover in board members that came with the new year, the Nye County Commission had approved a rate increase request from Pahrump Valley Disposal and garbage collection rates were set to rise just over 19% as a result. That rate increase is now on hold, as commissioners were required to rescind the action taken at the board’s Dec. 30 meeting due to a procedural error.

That doesn’t mean that a garbage collection rate increase is no longer looming, however, as the county is expected to bring the request back before the commission at its second meeting in February, set for Feb. 17.

Nye County Deputy District Attorney Michelle Nelson explained the reason for the need to rescind the rate increase during the commission’s Wednesday, Jan. 20 meeting.

“This is an action taken, as you recall, back in December. We had the agenda item on Dec. 15 and at that time it was continued due to possible Open Meeting Law issues. There was some additional research that needed to be conducted regarding the manner in which to make a rate increase,” Nelson stated. “It was brought back on Dec. 30 and at that time I had informed the board that the research had not been completed.”

With that research not yet finished, Nelson had recommended the commissioners table the item on Dec. 30, until such time as the DA’s review was concluded. Despite this recommendation, outgoing commissioner John Koenig had made the motion to approve, which passed 4-1.

At the time, commissioner Leo Blundo, who voted in favor of the motion, pointed out that if there was a problem the item could always be brought back for corrective action.

As it turned out, that was in fact necessary, with Nelson telling the board on Jan. 20, “We have completed the research since then (Dec. 30 meeting) and it is the conclusion of the DA’s office that the Pahrump Town Ordinance 43.270 had not been followed in making the 19.19% rate increase. The item before the board now is to rescind that motion and bring it back at a later time, should the board feel inclined to do so.”

Blundo made the motion to rescind, with a second from commissioner Frank Carbone.

Carbone then asked if the motion could include a specific date on which the commission would readdress the item but Nelson said that was not permitted, because the agenda item as written did not include the possibility of such action. However, Blundo noted that it had been made clear through the discussion that afternoon that the commissioners did in fact desire to have the item on the agenda once more.

The motion to rescind passed with all in favor.

Nye County and town of Pahrump Manager Tim Sutton told the Pahrump Valley Times following the Jan. 20 meeting that another agenda item to address the rate increase request would likely be part of the board’s Feb. 17 meeting, set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Nye County Commissioners’ Chambers in Pahrump.

All Nye County Commission meetings can be viewed online through the county’s granicus website at http://nyecounty.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=3

For those who wish to speak at any commission meeting, they can attend in person or via teleconference by calling 888-585-9008 and entering conference room number 255-432-824. Speakers attending through the teleconference system will be required to press *9 in order to notify county staff they wish to speak during a public comment period.

Residents are reminded that there are limitations on the number of attendees permitted at the meetings and all attendees are required to wear masks.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The bare land adjacent to the Nye County Sheriff's Office's ...
Zone change paves way for public shooting range in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For more than two decades, Nye County has been tossing around the idea of establishing what would be the very first county-owned public shooting range and though it has taken many years to get to this point, the county now appears to be finally gaining some momentum on the long-sought project.

Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

‘Military industrial complex’ has grown in power in the US

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump youth Isabella Simpson was crowned as Nevada State ...
Locals set to shine at Nye County Cinderella Pageant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Cinderella Girl Youth Development Scholarship Program and Pageant is just one week away and organization officials are encouraging the local community to get involved.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Heather Korbulic is the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabili ...
Special enrollment period opened to buy insurance
Staff Report

Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, on Thursday issued a statement in support of President Joe Biden’s special enrollment period to encourage Americans to purchase health insurance plans from their respective exchange marketplaces.

Getty Images ACT results provide educators, students and families with personalized informatio ...
State’s ACT scores show slight increase over 2019
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s 2020 public high school graduating seniors marked a slight increase over 2019 in ACT composite scores, with the average composite score increasing from 17.7 to 17.8, bucking the national trend where composite scores fell for the third year in a row.

Getty Images This past open enrollment, Nov. 1, 2020-Jan. 15, 2021, was the exchange’s secon ...
Silver State exchange enrolls 81,903 in health insurance
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange enrolled 81,903 Nevadans during the 2020 health insurance open enrollment period, connecting tens of thousands of Nevadans statewide to Affordable Care Act-compliant health plans. These enrollment figures exceed 2019’s enrollment figures by 4,493, a 5.8% increase.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file The Nevada Real Estate Division, a division of the Dep ...
Safety regulations approved for convention services workers
Staff Report

The Division of Industrial Relations on Tuesday announced updates to Section 618 of the Nevada Administrative Code related to occupational safety and health training requirements for workers in the convention services industry. The updated regulations provide guidance and details on the statutory requirements found in Nevada Revised Statute Sections 618.9920 – 618.9931.

Getty Images The Rural Community Assistance Partnership’s Rural Homecoming program has partn ...
Initiative aims to incorporate youth into future of rural US
Staff Report

A new initiative aims to empower young people to use stories and digital technologies to learn about the future of rural America, document local history and foster important discussions about their community’s future, leading to opportunities for local youth to become storytellers on behalf of their community.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A health care worker with Serenity Health is seen at the sit ...
COVID test positivity rate goes under 19% in Nevada
Staff Report

Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate over the past 14 days dipped to 18.6% Wednesday, said state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness at the daily COVID update.